Howard University adds two talented prospects

WASHINGTON (December 14, 2021) – Howard University women’s volleyball team inked a pair of future Bison during the early signing period. The announcement came Tuesday.



All-American outside hitter Rya McKinnon (Bessemer, Ala.) and setter Leah Reeves (Allen, Texas) join the Bison Family, starting the 2022 season.



“Both of these young women are incredible student-athletes that will challenge themselves athletically and academically at Howard University,” said Howard women’s volleyball head coach Shaun Kupferberg . “They will fit our culture perfectly and I’m so excited that they will be joining us in the fall.”



Here is more information on the two newcomers:



Rya McKinnon (5-11 / Hoover H.S. / Bessemer, Ala.) – Outside Hitter



McKinnon hails from Bessemer, Ala., where she won numerous individual awards at Hoover H.S. (Hoover, Ala.) while accumulating a school-record 2,494 kills. She earned AL.com Super All-State Team honors four times, Gatorade Player of the Year, USA Today Alabama State Player of the Year and AL.com State Player of the Year. Rya was also named an All-American by Volleyball Magazine, Max Prep, Prep Volleyball and the AVCA.



“Rya is a six-rotation outside that has been repeatedly recognized nationally as an elite player,” Kupferberg stated. “She is strong at every facet of the game with her passing and hitting being among the best in the 2022 class. She has the maturity to compete at the collegiate level immediately.”

Academically, McKinnon averages a 4.0 grade point average and chose HU because of the family atmosphere.



Leah Reeves (5-7 / Allen H.S. / Allen, Texas) – Setter



Reeves comes to The Mecca after a four-year career at Allen H.S. (Allen, Texas). As the captain of her team, she was named to the Academic All-State Team and All-District Team. Reeves was also placed on the Under Armour All-American watch list in 2021.



“Leah has the athleticism and accuracy as a setter to be successful at the highest levels,” said Kupferberg. “She has a quick and aggressive style that makes her one of the most dynamic setters in her class. Leah makes an impact in every play and I’m excited to have her on our court this fall.”



Reeves chose HU because of its academic excellence and family environment.

Howard University adds two talented prospects