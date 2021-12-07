By

The Hercy Miller experience at Tennessee State is apparently over before it ever really got started. Miller, the son of rap mogul Master P, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman.

Hercy Miller has entered the transfer portal, the portal told @stadium.



Miller is the son of Master P. He played 3 games this season as a freshman guard at Tennessee State, averaged 3 points in 11 minutes per game.



He also signed a $2 million NIL deal with Web Apps America. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 7, 2021

Miller’s commitment to Tennessee State seemed to signal another turn for high profile signings for HBCUs. Especially with Miller and Master P announcing a $2 million Name, Image and Likeness deal before the season started with Web Apps America.

But the on court production didn’t match the hype early out of the gate. Miller played in just six games as a freshman with no starts. According to the TSU website Miller averaged just over 10 minutes per game with an even two point scoring average.

His highest output came against Fisk, scoring seven points in 17 minutes of action. TSU announced in November that Miller would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a lower body injury. No further details were announced at the time.

Miller, a three-star recruit out of high school, had several Division I offers. His ESPN profile listed offers from UCLA, USC, Western Kentucky, Missouri, LSU, Howard and Arizona.

