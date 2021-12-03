G-League Birmingham Squadron reach deal with Miles College

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 2, 2021) – The Birmingham Squadron of the G-League announced on Friday that the team has inked a partnership with Miles College to become the official HBCU partner of the Birmingham Squadron. Miles College, a leading historically black college in Fairfield, Alabama will work with the Squadron to give students hands-on experience working in sports business in order to develop the next generation of leaders in the industry.

As part of the partnership, Miles College students will get an inside look at the business of professional sports, learning first hand from professionais in the Squadron’s front office to build the skills and knowledge needed to advance in the industry. Miles College will also play a major role in the Birmingham Squadron’s HBCU Night on February 12, 2022.

We are excited to bring Miles College on board with us for our inaugural season,” said David Lane, Squadron General Manager of Business Operations. “Miles College students will have a very unique opportunity to see the ins and outs of what it’s like to work in professional basketball, and more specifically what all It takes to launch a new team in Birmingham.

Our goal is to give these students a boost to the start of their careers in the wonderful world of sports, and we look forward to seeing where their careers take them in the years to come.

Students will also have the opportunity to attend the Birmingham Squadron’s Sports Industry Night presented by Teamwork Online on January 31, 2022 – where they will be able to network with leaders in the sports industry, hear from a panel of professionals and shadow the team’s staff during Squadron’s game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers:

“We are truly excited to stamp a relationship where we can highlight not only the great things that Miles College has done for their students, but also the consistent impact it has on the surrounding communities of Birmingham – building on the pride and progress of HBCUs,” said Philicia Douglas, Squadron Director of Sales.

“Miles College has some of the brightest students and is exactly what the industry is looking for when it comes to recruiting the next sports business superstars!”

“Miles College is proud to partner with the Birmingham Squadron as their official HBU,” said Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College, This type of hands on workforce training is exactly what our students need. It gives them the opportunity to gain valuable work experience from professionals in the business. We are confident that it will lead to a sustainable career for those interested in working in the sports industry.”

