HBCU NFL ProFile – for games of Nov. 18-22, 2021

Grover Stewart of Indianapolis is the featured defensive player this week on the HBCU NFL ProFile.
Stewart, an Albany State product, usually takes a back seat to SC State alum Darius Leonard in Colts’ defensive play. This week, Stewart had the bigger numbers as he looks for greater recognition or Pro Bowl status this season.
He totaled five total tackles, three solos, and batted down a pass in a big 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Colts have won three straight and are at 6-5 overall.
Leonard was also productive. He had five tackles, two solos.
HBCU NFL ProFile – Offense
Grambling State grad Chester Rogers had a busy day in the Tennessee Titans stunning 22-13 loss to previously winless Houston. Rogers caught four passes for 41 yards and returned four punts for 20 yards. He had one miscue, a punt that hit his foot and was recovered by Houston that led to a short Texans’ touchdown. Rogers earned this week’s offensive award.
Houston starting right tackle Tytus Howard, the former first round draft choice out of Alabama State, had a hand in the Texans pulling off the upset of Tennessee. He and the offensive line protected starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, allowing no sacks. Taylor also scored on two short scoring runs in the upset win.
HBCU NFL ProFile – Special Teams
Trenton Cannon, out of Virginia State, had two kickoff returns for 26 yards in San Francisco’s 30-10 win over Jacksonville. He wins this week’s special teams player of the week award.
Southern’s Danny Johnson played both on defense and special teams for Washington in its 27-21 win over Carolina. He had a special teams’ tackle and a defended pass. Bobby Price of Norfolk State, also got in on defense and special teams for Detroit. He posted a special teams’ tackle but did not post a stat on defense.
HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
DEFENSE
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE) – In Colts’ 41-15 win over Buffalo, Stewart had five total tackles, three solos, and one batted down pass. while getting in on 34 defensive plays (61%) and 10 on special teams (43%).
OFFENSE
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 22-13 loss to Houston, Rogers had four receptions in six targets for 41 yards with a long catch of 12 yards. He also had four punt returns for 20 yards with two fair catches. He also was charged with one fumble when a punt hit his foot and was recovered by Houston. Rogers was in on 56 plays on offense (69%) and seven plays on special teams (28%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #49 TRENTON CANNON, RB/KR, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE) – Two kickoff returns for 26 yards including a long return of 21 yards in 30-10 win over Jacksonville. Cannon got in on 14 plays on special teams (61%).
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 32-13 loss to Cincinnati, Parker started at right tackle for an offense that rushed for 72 yards and passed for 215 yards and one TD. Raiders’ QB Derek Carr was sacked twice for -9 yards. Parker also had a tackle. He was in on all 47 offensive plays (100%) and three special teams’ plays (11%).
– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, OT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Was inactive in 40-29 loss to Tennessee.
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – Started at left guard as Texans got their first win, 22-13 win over Tennessee. Houston rushed for 83 yards and passed for 107 yards and gave up no sacks. Howard was in on 63 offensive snaps (98%) and five plays on special teams (20%).
DEFENSE
– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 41-15 win over Buffalo, Leonard had five total tackles, two solos while playing 50 defensive snaps (89%) and three special teams’ snaps (13%).
– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 40-29 win over New Orleans, Hargrave had two total tackles, one solo. He played on 49 defensive snaps (75%) and played on one play on special teams (3%).
–#36 – DANNY JOHNSON, DB, Washington (4th season, SOUTHERN) – In 27-21 win over Carolina, Johnson had one solo tackle and one pass defended. He got in on 14 plays on defense (27%) and 15 plays on special teams (58%) without a stat.
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OL, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 27-21 loss to Washington, Scott got in on three plays on special teams (12%) without a stat.
– #18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M – In 13-10 loss to Cleveland, Hodge got in on two offensive plays (4%) without a stat and nine special teams’ plays (41%).
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, FS, Detroit (1st season, NORFOLK STATE) – In 13-10 loss to Cleveland, Price had one special teams’ tackle and got in on four defensive plays (4%) and 17 special teams’ plays (77%).
#33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 23-13 win over Seattle, Hamilton had one solo tackle on special teams while logging 18 plays on special teams (67%).
– #66 JOSH MILES, OT, Arizona (3rd season, MORGAN STATE) – In Arizona’s 23-13 win over Seattle, Miles got in on one play on offense (1%) and six on special teams (22%).
– #7 JAMIE GILLAN, P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In Browns’ 13-10 win over Detroit, Gillan punted five times for 189 yards (37.8-yard average and 34.4-yard net) with two downed inside the 20. Gillan was in on eight special teams’ plays (36%).
– #41 ANTHONY LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (10th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In Ravens’ 16-13 win over Chicago, Levine had no stats while playing on 21 special teams’ snaps (84%).