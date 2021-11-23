Norfolk State headlines MEAC football honors

By

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 – Norfolk State leads the way with 11 First Team All-MEAC honorees, as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its postseason football honors, presented by TowneBank. Delaware State followed with six First Team honorees, while South Carolina State had five.

All awards and honors were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

In partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC will announce its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the festivities surrounding the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Norfolk State claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, with Justin Redd and J.J. Davis earning those awards, respectively. South Carolina State head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough was named MEAC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career.

This season marks the first time Norfolk State has claimed either the Rookie or Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Redd anchored a Spartans offensive line that helped Norfolk State lead the MEAC in total offense (440.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (33.2 points per game) this season. Norfolk State also had the conference’s top rushing offense, averaging 212.2 yards per game, and their passing offense (228.3 yards per game) ranked second in the league. Redd was part of an offensive line that only gave up 17 sacks on the season, tied for the lowest amount in the MEAC.

Davis is the MEAC’s leading rusher, having averaged 80.6 yards per carry for the Spartans. His 10 touchdowns were tied for the most among conference running backs, and Davis also ranked seventh in total offense. The five-time MEAC Rookie of the Week had four 100-yard rushing performances during the season, including a season-best 217 yards against North Carolina Central.

Pough led the Bulldogs to a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play this season to claim the MEAC championship outright and clinch the league’s bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 18, 12 noon on ABC). The Bulldogs won their 18th championship overall and the eighth of Pough’s tenure. This is Pough’s second straight MEAC Coach of the Year, as he won the award in 2019.

See below for the full All-MEAC teams.

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Justin Redd, Norfolk State

Rookie of the Year: J.J. Davis, Norfolk State

Coach of the Year: Buddy Pough, South Carolina State



First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Juwan Carter r-Sr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va. RB J.J. Davis r-Fr. Norfolk State Cincinnati, Ohio RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson Fr. Delaware State Elkridge, Md. WR Justin Smith Sr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va. WR Trey Gross Sr. Delaware State Annapolis, Md. TE Anthony Williams r-Sr. Norfolk State Norfolk, Va. C Colby Byrd Jr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va. OL Jalen Powell Sr. Norfolk State Temple Hills Md. OL Justin Redd Jr. Norfolk State Hampton, Va. OL Matthew Derks Gr. Delaware State Brantford, Ontario OL D’Montre’ Smith r-So. Norfolk State Columbia, S.C.

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL De’Shaan Dixon r-Sr. Norfolk State Chesapeake, Va. DL Chris Myers r-Sr. Norfolk State LaVergne, Tenn. DL Isaiah Williams r-Jr. Delaware State Brooklyn, N.Y. DL Jeblonski Green r-So. South Carolina State Lamar, S.C. LB Chad Gilchrist r-Sr. South Carolina State Johnston, S.C. LB B.J. Davis r.-So. South Carolina State Blair, S.C. LB Noah Rainbow-Douglas r-Sr. North Carolina Central Philadelphia, Pa. DB Decobie Durant Gr. South Carolina State Lamar, S.C. DB Brandon Savage r-Jr. Norfolk State Baltimore, Md. DB Zafir Kelly Sr. South Carolina State Irmo, S.C. DB Esaias Guthrie r-Fr. Delaware State Wilmington, Del. P Matt Noll Fr. Delaware State Robesonia, Pa. PK Adrian Olivo So. North Carolina Central Plant City, Fla. RS Brandon Codrington So. North Carolina Central Raleigh, N.C.

NC Central QB Davius Richards scores a touchdown. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Davius Richard So. North Carolina Central Belle Glade, Fla. RB Kendrell Flowers r-Fr. South Carolina State Columbia, S.C. RB Ian Wheeler Jr. Howard Houston, Tex. WR Ryan McDaniel Sr. North Carolina Central Sugar Land, Tex. WR Will Vereen Sr. South Carolina State Myrtle Beach, S.C. TE Isaiah Gerena* Fr. Morgan State Barnegat, N.J. TE Yancey Washington* r-So. South Carolina State North Charleston, S.C. C Dillon Marshall r-Jr. Delaware State Waldorf, Md. OL Corey Bullock So. North Carolina Central Accokeek, Md. OL Nick Taiste Fr. South Carolina Central West Columbia, S.C. OL Anim Dunkwah Jr. Howard Toronto, Canada OL Bruce Trigg r-Sr. North Carolina Central Loganville, Ga.

* Indicates a tie.

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Patrick Godbolt So. South Carolina State Blythewood, S.C. DL Darren Brokenburr Jr. Howard Manassas, Va. DL Octaveon Minter Fr. South Carolina State Chester, S.C. DL Christian Teague So. Morgan State Hagerstown, Md. LB Marquis Hall r-Jr. Norfolk State Woodbridge, Va. LB Cole Williams r-So. North Carolina Central Laurel, Md. LB Tyler Long r-So. Norfolk State Cincinnati, Ohio DB Kenny Gallop So. Howard Portsmouth, Va. DB Jae-Veyon Morton Jr. Morgan State Detroit, Mich. DB Justin Toler r-So. Norfolk State Falmouth, Va. DB Charles Peeler r-Jr. Delaware State Washington, D.C. P Neil Boudreau Gr. Morgan State Irvine, Calif. PK Josh Nardone r-Sr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va. RS Kwannah Kollie Sr. Delaware State Staten Island, N.Y.

Third Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Quinton Williams* Jr. Howard Upper Marlboro, Md. QB Corey Fields, Jr.* r-So. South Carolina State Hollywood, S.C. RB Jarett Hunter So. Howard Mineral, Va. RB Cameryn Brent r-Sr. Norfolk State Atlanta, Ga. WR Shaquan Davis r-So. South Carolina State Summerville, S.C. WR Antoine Murray Sr. Howard Miramar, Fla. TE Isiah Macklin r-Sr. North Carolina Central Las Vegas, Nev. C Eric Brown Fr. South Carolina State Hartsville, S.C. OL James King Sr. Delaware State Wayne, Pa. OL Darius Fox Fr. Howard Washington, D.C. OL Cam Johnson r-Fr. South Carolina State Irmo, S.C. OL Brandon Bradford Jr. Delaware State New Castle, Del.

* Indicates a tie.

Third Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Marcus Winfield r-Fr. Delaware State Cheltenham, Pa. DL Chuck Manning Jr. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C. DL Jessie Malit r-Jr. North Carolina Central Concord, N.C. DL Jaden Taylor r-Fr. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C. LB Ronald Holmes Fr. Delaware State Darby, Pa. LB Brooks Parker Jr. Delaware State Laurel, Del. LB Kamari Jackson r-Jr. Delaware State Brandywine, Md. DB Aaron Walker Sr. Howard Washington, D.C. DB Jawain Granger r-Jr. Delaware State New Castle, Del. DB Manny Smith r-So. North Carolina Central Laurel Hill, N.C. DB Romell Harris-Freeman* r-So. Delaware State Rockville, Md. DB Stuart Anderson, Jr.* r-Jr. Norfolk State Mathews, Va. P Ryan Richter r-Jr. Norfolk State Temecula, Calif. PK Faraji Woodson Sr. Howard Greensboro, N.C. RS Ian Wheeler Jr. Howard Houston, TEx.

* Indicates a tie.



