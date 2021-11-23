Delaware State

Norfolk State headlines MEAC football honors

The 2021 All-MEAC football teams are out and Norfolk State had the most individual selections out of the conference.

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 – Norfolk State leads the way with 11 First Team All-MEAC honorees, as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its postseason football honors, presented by TowneBank. Delaware State followed with six First Team honorees, while South Carolina State had five.

All awards and honors were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

In partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC will announce its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the festivities surrounding the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Norfolk State claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, with Justin Redd and J.J. Davis earning those awards, respectively. South Carolina State head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough was named MEAC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career.

This season marks the first time Norfolk State has claimed either the Rookie or Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Redd anchored a Spartans offensive line that helped Norfolk State lead the MEAC in total offense (440.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (33.2 points per game) this season. Norfolk State also had the conference’s top rushing offense, averaging 212.2 yards per game, and their passing offense (228.3 yards per game) ranked second in the league. Redd was part of an offensive line that only gave up 17 sacks on the season, tied for the lowest amount in the MEAC.

Davis is the MEAC’s leading rusher, having averaged 80.6 yards per carry for the Spartans. His 10 touchdowns were tied for the most among conference running backs, and Davis also ranked seventh in total offense. The five-time MEAC Rookie of the Week had four 100-yard rushing performances during the season, including a season-best 217 yards against North Carolina Central.

Pough led the Bulldogs to a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play this season to claim the MEAC championship outright and clinch the league’s bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 18, 12 noon on ABC). The Bulldogs won their 18th championship overall and the eighth of Pough’s tenure. This is Pough’s second straight MEAC Coach of the Year, as he won the award in 2019.

See below for the full All-MEAC teams.

Offensive Lineman of the Year:  Justin Redd, Norfolk State
Rookie of the Year:  J.J. Davis, Norfolk State
Coach of the Year: Buddy Pough, South Carolina State 
 
First Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBJuwan Carterr-Sr.Norfolk StateRichmond, Va.
RBJ.J. Davisr-Fr.Norfolk StateCincinnati, Ohio
RBSy’Veon WilkersonFr.Delaware StateElkridge, Md.
WRJustin SmithSr.Norfolk StateRichmond, Va.
WRTrey GrossSr.Delaware StateAnnapolis, Md.
TEAnthony Williamsr-Sr.Norfolk StateNorfolk, Va.
CColby ByrdJr.Norfolk StateVirginia Beach, Va.
OLJalen PowellSr.Norfolk StateTemple Hills Md.
OLJustin ReddJr.Norfolk StateHampton, Va.
OLMatthew DerksGr.Delaware StateBrantford, Ontario
OLD’Montre’ Smithr-So.Norfolk StateColumbia, S.C.

First Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLDe’Shaan Dixonr-Sr.Norfolk StateChesapeake, Va.
DLChris Myersr-Sr.Norfolk StateLaVergne, Tenn.
DLIsaiah Williamsr-Jr.Delaware StateBrooklyn, N.Y.
DLJeblonski Greenr-So.South Carolina StateLamar, S.C.
LBChad Gilchristr-Sr.South Carolina StateJohnston, S.C.
LBB.J. Davisr.-So.South Carolina StateBlair, S.C.
LBNoah Rainbow-Douglasr-Sr.North Carolina CentralPhiladelphia, Pa.
DBDecobie DurantGr.South Carolina StateLamar, S.C.
DBBrandon Savager-Jr.Norfolk StateBaltimore, Md.
DBZafir KellySr.South Carolina StateIrmo, S.C.
DBEsaias Guthrier-Fr.Delaware StateWilmington, Del.
PMatt NollFr.Delaware StateRobesonia, Pa.
PKAdrian OlivoSo.North Carolina CentralPlant City, Fla.
RSBrandon CodringtonSo.North Carolina CentralRaleigh, N.C.
NC Central QB Davius Richards scores a touchdown. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Second Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBDavius RichardSo.North Carolina CentralBelle Glade, Fla.
RBKendrell Flowersr-Fr.South Carolina StateColumbia, S.C.
RBIan WheelerJr.HowardHouston, Tex.
WRRyan McDanielSr.North Carolina CentralSugar Land, Tex.
WRWill VereenSr.South Carolina StateMyrtle Beach, S.C.
TEIsaiah Gerena*Fr.Morgan StateBarnegat, N.J.
TEYancey Washington*r-So.South Carolina StateNorth Charleston, S.C.
CDillon Marshallr-Jr.Delaware StateWaldorf, Md.
OLCorey BullockSo.North Carolina CentralAccokeek, Md.
OLNick TaisteFr.South Carolina CentralWest Columbia, S.C.
OLAnim DunkwahJr.HowardToronto, Canada
OLBruce Triggr-Sr.North Carolina CentralLoganville, Ga.

* Indicates a tie.

Second Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLPatrick GodboltSo.South Carolina StateBlythewood, S.C.
DLDarren BrokenburrJr.HowardManassas, Va.
DLOctaveon MinterFr.South Carolina StateChester, S.C.
DLChristian TeagueSo.Morgan StateHagerstown, Md.
LBMarquis Hallr-Jr.Norfolk StateWoodbridge, Va.
LBCole Williamsr-So.North Carolina CentralLaurel, Md.
LBTyler Longr-So.Norfolk StateCincinnati, Ohio
DBKenny GallopSo.HowardPortsmouth, Va.
DBJae-Veyon MortonJr.Morgan StateDetroit, Mich.
DBJustin Tolerr-So.Norfolk StateFalmouth, Va.
DBCharles Peelerr-Jr.Delaware StateWashington, D.C.
PNeil BoudreauGr.Morgan StateIrvine, Calif.
PKJosh Nardoner-Sr.Norfolk StateVirginia Beach, Va.
RSKwannah KollieSr.Delaware StateStaten Island, N.Y.

Third Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBQuinton Williams*Jr.HowardUpper Marlboro, Md.
QBCorey Fields, Jr.*r-So.South Carolina StateHollywood, S.C.
RBJarett HunterSo.HowardMineral, Va.
RBCameryn Brentr-Sr.Norfolk StateAtlanta, Ga.
WRShaquan Davisr-So.South Carolina StateSummerville, S.C.
WRAntoine MurraySr.HowardMiramar, Fla.
TEIsiah Macklinr-Sr.North Carolina CentralLas Vegas, Nev.
CEric BrownFr.South Carolina StateHartsville, S.C.
OLJames KingSr.Delaware StateWayne, Pa.
OLDarius FoxFr.HowardWashington, D.C.
OLCam Johnsonr-Fr.South Carolina StateIrmo, S.C.
OLBrandon BradfordJr.Delaware StateNew Castle, Del.

* Indicates a tie.

Third Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLMarcus Winfieldr-Fr.Delaware StateCheltenham, Pa.
DLChuck ManningJr.North Carolina CentralDurham, N.C.
DLJessie Malitr-Jr.North Carolina CentralConcord, N.C.
DLJaden Taylorr-Fr.North Carolina CentralDurham, N.C.
LBRonald HolmesFr.Delaware StateDarby, Pa.
LBBrooks ParkerJr.Delaware StateLaurel, Del.
LBKamari Jacksonr-Jr.Delaware StateBrandywine, Md.
DBAaron WalkerSr.HowardWashington, D.C.
DBJawain Grangerr-Jr.Delaware StateNew Castle, Del.
DBManny Smithr-So.North Carolina CentralLaurel Hill, N.C.
DBRomell Harris-Freeman*r-So.Delaware StateRockville, Md.
DBStuart Anderson, Jr.*r-Jr.Norfolk StateMathews, Va.
PRyan Richterr-Jr.Norfolk StateTemecula, Calif.
PKFaraji WoodsonSr.HowardGreensboro, N.C.
RSIan WheelerJr.HowardHouston, TEx.

* Indicates a tie.           

