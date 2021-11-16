Fayetteville State DB Joshua Williams headed to Senior Bowl

By

Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams has received a rare honor for a Division II HBCU player.



Williams earned and accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.



The news was delivered in person by Brandon Landry, CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and Jim Nagy, Executive Director of Reese’s Senior Bowl.



“This shows you younger guys, we’re watching every level,” Nagy told the Fayetteville State players. Wait until you see our roster this year. There’s a lot of small school players in the game. Josh is hour only Division II player in the game this year — which we’re excited about. Josh is also the first player from Fayetteville State in the history of the Senior Bowl in the game.”





Here’s what ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid had to say about Williams and his draft stock:





At 6-2 1/2, 195 pounds, Williams is a long corner that has the versatility to play in both man and zone coverage. Also having great balls skills, he recorded three interceptions last season that included a pick-six against Elizabeth City State. Getting an opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl, he’s the first player in Fayetteville State history to receive an invitation. A good showing could put him in position to be the first player drafted from the program since 1976. Jordan Reid

Joshua Williams is a Fayetteville native who was a star track athlete at Jack Britt High School. He spent a brief stint at Palmetto Prep Academy before helping FSU win multiple CIAA Southern Division titles.

