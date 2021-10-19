By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– Texas Southern, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Johnny Jones, has been selected to finish first in the 2021-22 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. The preseason poll was voted upon by league head coaches and sports information directors.



In the predicted order of finish Prairie View A&M was tabbed to finish second followed by Jackson State, Grambling State, and Southern to round out the top five.

Florida A&M, Alcorn State, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State were selected to finish 6-12 respectively.



The league is slated to announce the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-SWAC Teams tomorrow (Oct. 20).

2021-22 SWAC Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Texas Southern – 237 (11) Prairie View A&M- 204 (9) Jackson State- 202 Grambling State- 168 Southern- 167 (1) Florida A&M- 138 Alcorn State- 128 Alabama State- 125 Alabama A&M- 112 (1) Bethune-Cookman- 97 Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 68 Mississippi Valley State- 36

First place votes listed in parenthesis

Texas Southern men SWAC hoops favorite