Texas Southern wins SWAC Tournament
SWAC

Texas Southern men SWAC hoops favorite

Perennial SWAC Basketball power Texas Southern has been picked as the preemptive favorite for the 2021-22 conference title.

Posted on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Texas Southern, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Johnny Jones, has been selected to finish first in the 2021-22 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. The preseason poll was voted upon by league head coaches and sports information directors.
 
In the predicted order of finish Prairie View A&M was tabbed to finish second followed by Jackson State, Grambling State, and Southern to round out the top five.

Florida A&M, Alcorn State, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State were selected to finish 6-12 respectively.
 
The league is slated to announce the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-SWAC Teams tomorrow (Oct. 20).

2021-22 SWAC Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

  1. Texas Southern – 237 (11)
  2. Prairie View A&M- 204 (9)
  3. Jackson State- 202 
  4. Grambling State- 168
  5. Southern- 167 (1) 
  6. Florida A&M- 138
  7. Alcorn State- 128
  8. Alabama State- 125
  9. Alabama A&M- 112 (1)
  10. Bethune-Cookman- 97
  11. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 68
  12. Mississippi Valley State- 36

First place votes listed in parenthesis

Texas Southern men SWAC hoops favorite
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X