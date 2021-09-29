HBCU Football Underdogs and Favs: Week Five

By

It’s time for Week Five of HBCU football underdogs and favorites. Each week we bring you the the odds for your favorite HBCU football program based on the Massey Ratings season.



We’re more than a quarter of the way finished with the season so far, and it has been an exciting one.



Before we look forward to his week’s action, lets see which HBCU football teams beat the odds or the spreads last week.

Upsets

Norfolk State beat St. Francis 28-16. NSU was a 3.5 underdog with a predicted score of 29-26 in favor of St. Francis.



Kentucky State was a 5.5 point underdog to Benedict. It won the Circle City Classic 34-28.



Elizabeth City State was a 12.5 point underdog to Winston-Salem State. It beat WSSU 19-13.

Lost the game, beat the spread

Tuskegee was a 27.5 point underdog to Alabama A&M. It lost to AAMU 45-35.



Edward Waters was a 13.5 point underdog to Lane College. It lost to Lane 45-35.

HBCU Football Week Five predictions

UAPB 24 at Prairie View 31

Spread: 7.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: 69/31 PVAMU



Sacred Heart 24 at Howard 19

Spread: 4.5 O/U: 44.5 Win Chance: 64/36 SHUz

Robert Morris 17 at North Carolina A&T 29

Spread: 12.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 81/19 NCAT



Bethune-Cookman 28 at South Carolina State 33

Spread: 4.5 O/U 61.5 Win Chance: 62/38 SCSU



Norfolk State 35 at Hampton 29

Spread: -5.5 O/U: 65.5 Win Chance 63/37 NSU



Delaware State 21 at Wagner 28

Spread: 6.5 O/U: 48.5 Win Chance: 70/30 Wagner



Tennnesseee State 20 at Austin Peay 37

Spread: 16.5 O/U: 58.5 Win Chance: 84/16 APU



St. Francis 24 at Morgan State 21

Spread: 3.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 59/41 SFU



Albany State 23 at Miles 17

Spread: 6.5 O/U: 41.5 Win Chance: 67/33 ASU



Allen 21 at Central State 28

Spread: -7.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: 70/30 Central State



WSSU 17 at Chowan 34

Spread: 16.5 O/U: 52.5 Win Chance: 85/15 Chowan

Clark Atlanta 17 at Tuskegee 27

Spread: 10.5 O/U: 44.5 Winn Chance: 80/20 TU



Alderson-Broaddus 14 at West Virginia State 31

Spread: 17.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 90/10 WVSU

Alabama A&M 31 at Grambling 28

Spread: 2.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: 53/47 AAMU



Livingstone 21 at Elizabeth City State 31

Spread: 10.5 O/U: 53.5 Win Chance: 77/23 ECSU



St. Augustine’s 19 at Virginia State 31

Spread: 12.5 O/U: 49.5 Win Chance: 80/20 VSU



Savannah State 31 at Kentucky State 21

Spread: 10.5 O/U: 52.5 Win Chance: 76/24 SSU



Edward Waters 17 at Morehouse 29

Spread: 12.5 O/U: 47.5 Win Chance: 81/19 Morehouse



Delaware State 21 at Wagner 28

Spread: 6.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: 70/30 Wagner



Allen 21 at Central State 28

Spread: 7.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: 70/30 Central State



Fort Valley State 28 at Benedict 26

Spread: 2.5 O/U: 56.5 Win Chance: 53/47 FVSU



Clark Atlanta 17 at Tuskegee 27

Spread: 10.5 O/U: 44.5 Win Chance: 80/20 Tuskegee

NC Central 27 at Mississippi Valley St. 24

Spread: 2.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: 57/43



Shaw 26 at Virginia Union 27

Spread: 1.5 O/U: 53.5 Win Chance: 52/48



Alabama State 20 at Florida A&M 26

Spread: 6.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 67/33

JC Smith 10 at Bowie State 35

Spread: 25.5 O/U: 47.5 Win Chance: 97/3



Texas College 14 at Lane 42

Spread: 28.5 O/U: 58.5 Win Chance: 95/5



Lincoln (MO) 20 at C. Oklahoma 41

Spread: 21.5 O/U: 60.5 Win Chance: 87/13 COK



Langston 38 at Lyon 10

Spread: 27.5 O/U: 50.5 Win Chance: 96/4 Langston



Lincoln (PA) 12 at Fayetteville State 34

Spread: 21.5 O/U: 47.5 Win Chance: 96/4 FSU

HBCU Football Underdogs and Favs: Week Five