HBCU Football Underdogs and Favs: Week Five

It’s time for Week Five of HBCU football underdogs and favorites. Each week we bring you the the odds for your favorite HBCU football program based on the Massey Ratings season.
We’re more than a quarter of the way finished with the season so far, and it has been an exciting one.
Before we look forward to his week’s action, lets see which HBCU football teams beat the odds or the spreads last week.
Upsets
Norfolk State beat St. Francis 28-16. NSU was a 3.5 underdog with a predicted score of 29-26 in favor of St. Francis.
Kentucky State was a 5.5 point underdog to Benedict. It won the Circle City Classic 34-28.
Elizabeth City State was a 12.5 point underdog to Winston-Salem State. It beat WSSU 19-13.
Lost the game, beat the spread
Tuskegee was a 27.5 point underdog to Alabama A&M. It lost to AAMU 45-35.
Edward Waters was a 13.5 point underdog to Lane College. It lost to Lane 45-35.
HBCU Football Week Five predictions
UAPB 24 at Prairie View 31
Spread: 7.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: 69/31 PVAMU
Sacred Heart 24 at Howard 19
Spread: 4.5 O/U: 44.5 Win Chance: 64/36 SHUz
Robert Morris 17 at North Carolina A&T 29
Spread: 12.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 81/19 NCAT
Bethune-Cookman 28 at South Carolina State 33
Spread: 4.5 O/U 61.5 Win Chance: 62/38 SCSU
Norfolk State 35 at Hampton 29
Spread: -5.5 O/U: 65.5 Win Chance 63/37 NSU
Delaware State 21 at Wagner 28
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 48.5 Win Chance: 70/30 Wagner
Tennnesseee State 20 at Austin Peay 37
Spread: 16.5 O/U: 58.5 Win Chance: 84/16 APU
St. Francis 24 at Morgan State 21
Spread: 3.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 59/41 SFU
Albany State 23 at Miles 17
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 41.5 Win Chance: 67/33 ASU
Allen 21 at Central State 28
Spread: -7.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: 70/30 Central State
WSSU 17 at Chowan 34
Spread: 16.5 O/U: 52.5 Win Chance: 85/15 Chowan
Clark Atlanta 17 at Tuskegee 27
Spread: 10.5 O/U: 44.5 Winn Chance: 80/20 TU
Alderson-Broaddus 14 at West Virginia State 31
Spread: 17.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 90/10 WVSU
Alabama A&M 31 at Grambling 28
Spread: 2.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: 53/47 AAMU
Livingstone 21 at Elizabeth City State 31
Spread: 10.5 O/U: 53.5 Win Chance: 77/23 ECSU
St. Augustine’s 19 at Virginia State 31
Spread: 12.5 O/U: 49.5 Win Chance: 80/20 VSU
Savannah State 31 at Kentucky State 21
Spread: 10.5 O/U: 52.5 Win Chance: 76/24 SSU
Edward Waters 17 at Morehouse 29
Spread: 12.5 O/U: 47.5 Win Chance: 81/19 Morehouse
Fort Valley State 28 at Benedict 26
Spread: 2.5 O/U: 56.5 Win Chance: 53/47 FVSU
NC Central 27 at Mississippi Valley St. 24
Spread: 2.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: 57/43
Shaw 26 at Virginia Union 27
Spread: 1.5 O/U: 53.5 Win Chance: 52/48
Alabama State 20 at Florida A&M 26
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: 67/33
JC Smith 10 at Bowie State 35
Spread: 25.5 O/U: 47.5 Win Chance: 97/3
Texas College 14 at Lane 42
Spread: 28.5 O/U: 58.5 Win Chance: 95/5
Lincoln (MO) 20 at C. Oklahoma 41
Spread: 21.5 O/U: 60.5 Win Chance: 87/13 COK
Langston 38 at Lyon 10
Spread: 27.5 O/U: 50.5 Win Chance: 96/4 Langston
Lincoln (PA) 12 at Fayetteville State 34
Spread: 21.5 O/U: 47.5 Win Chance: 96/4 FSU