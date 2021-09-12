Bowie State mounts comeback at home

By

Courtesy: Bowie State

BOWIE, Md. – The No. 25 Bowie State University Bulldogs used a 13-play drive worth 78-yards capped off by a four yard reception touchdown from senior wide receiver Victor Olayinka (Glenarden, MD) to help lift the Bulldogs to a 28-19 victory over Saginaw Valley State University Saturday afternoon at Bulldogs Stadium.

The victory was Bowie State’s first win of the 2021 season as BSU improves to 1-1 overall while SVSU falls to 1-1 on the year. It dropped its opener to Delaware State.

BSU got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing 10-0 after the first quarter. The Cardinals had kicked a 28-yard field goal and capitalized on a Bulldogs fumble for a TD.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard when redshirt sophomore and defensive back Jordan Carter (Bryans Road, MD) caught an interception for a 38-yard touchdown with under 10 minutes left in the second frame. Senior quarterback Ja’rome Johnson (Washington, D.C.) then connected with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Darious Bowman (Fort Washington, MD) for a 96-yard passing TD that led to a 14-10 lead for the Bulldogs over SVSU just before intermission.

Momentum shifted slightly in the second half as the Cardinals got a 40-yard reception TD, regaining the lead 17-14 at the 6:11 mark of the third quarter. Neither teams would score again in that frame.

Three minutes into the start of the fourth quarter and down three points, Bowie State’s Johnson threw a 37-yard scamper to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Keshane Hinckley (Laurel, MD) for a Bulldogs score and a 21-17 lead.

After a couple of three and outs, an offensive breakdown by Bowie State led to a safety for SVSU that kept them within reach of the Bulldogs with 8:01 left on the game clock.

The Bulldogs never got rattled as they used the clock to their advantage down the stretch, orchestrating 5:48 of play action that capped that four yard TD reception from Olayinka. From there Bowie State was able to solidify the win on the ensuing possession when redshirt sophomore Raymond Boone (Landover, MD) caught an interception that eliminated any comeback for the Cardinals.

Johnson finished with 409 passing yards on 27-of-35 pass completions and three touchdowns while Bowman caught eight receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. Hinckley aided six catches worth 75 yards and a TD.

Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by redshirt junior and defensive lineman Joshua Pryor (Baltimore, MD) with seven tackles, three tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures and a half sack while graduate senior Myles Wolfolk (Largo, MD) added seven tackles.

No. 25 Bowie State will head to West Haven, CT to face New Haven next Saturday (Sept. 18). Game time is set for 1 p.m.

Bowie State mounts comeback at home