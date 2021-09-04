By

Deion Sanders and Jackson State are in Miami to play a fellow SWAC team, but his answer to a question caused the MEAC to respond on Saturday.



Sanders was asked about SWAC expansion, specifically the addition of Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M, by reporters on Friday. This was Sanders’ response:

“We love it. The more the merrier. The president of the SWAC, he’s been doing a phenomenal job,” Deion Sanders said. “And I like what he’s doing. I love his vision. I love what he is thinking. Personally I wish the MEAC would fold up like a tent and just come on so we could really do this thing like the SEC. That’s my hope. That’s my dream. I’m pretty sure that’s not going to happen no time expeditiously.”



“But when we think what’s best for everyone I think that would be best for everyone, some way to merge,” he continued. “I don’t mean fold up, because they’re not a great conference, they are. But I just wish some way we could unite and make this into something really special and spectacular.”



The MEAC issued its response on Saturday afternoon.

“The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has just completed a successful 50th anniversary recognizing our former student-athletes and coaches and the impact they have made in their communities and the professional ranks. The conference’s membership has a rich history of academic and athletic excellence and is committed to its long-term sustainability. The MEAC has strong national leadership in its presidents and chancellors and is aware and involved in the current issues facing the NCAA. We wish Coach Sanders, his student-athletes and his program well this season. The MEAC will have no further comment on this matter.”



Well, there you have it. For now, at least. Deion Sanders isn’t the first to float this idea, and he probably won’t be the last. But the MEAC has made it clear where it stands.

