18 HBCU players make initial NFL 53 man rosters

17 former HBCU players make an initial NFL 53 man roster. Players can continue to be signed to rosters and practice squads heading into next week’s season opener. This list does not include players that may be signed to an NFL practice squad, but active rosters only.
BY NFL DIVISION
AFC West
Oakland Raiders
- Brandon Parker, T (North Carolina A&T)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Ryan Smith, CB (North Carolina Central)
AFC NORTH
Cleveland Browns
- Montrel Meander, LB (Grambling State)
- Jamie Gillan, P (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
- Tytus Howard, OL (Alabama State)
Indianapolis Colts
- Darius Leonard, LB (South Carolina State)
- Grover Stewart, DT (Albany State)
Tennessee Titans
- Chester Rogers, WR (Grambling State)
NFC EAST
Philadelphia Eagles
- Javon Hargrave, DT (South Carolina State)
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
- Lachavious Simmons, OL (Tennessee State)
- Tarik Cohen, RB (North Carolina A&T)
Detroit Lions
- Bobby Price, DB (Norfolk State University)
NFC SOUTH
Carolina Panthers
- Darryl Johnson, DE (North Carolina A&T)
- Trent Scott, T (Grambling State)
- Trenton Cannon, RB (Virginia State)
New Orleans Saints
- Terron Armstead, T (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Nick Leverett, G (North Carolina Central)
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
- Joshua Miles, T (Morgan State)
MEAC TO NFL
The MEAC has nine former HBCU players represented on this year’s initial NFL 53 man release. North Carolina A&T will kick off its first season in the Big South this season, however, each player on this list played with the Aggies in the MEAC.
HBCU TRENCH MOB
Ten of the HBCU alumni on this list are defensive or offensive linemen. Black college football teams are getting it done in the trenches.