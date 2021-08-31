MEAC kicks off new marketing campaign

By

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 – In collaboration with cultural marketing agency 160over90, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is introducing a new, cohesive brand platform that asks fans to “Step In” to the MEAC experience.

The launch of the new brand platform is highlighted by a 30-second online video titled “Step In,” which brings to life the sentiment that through a competitive yet compassionate approach, the MEAC and its eight member institutions strive to turn raw talent into full potential – on the field and off it.

“After months of collaboration with 160over90, we are thrilled to launch our ‘Step In’ campaign and amp up enthusiasm from our fans and alumni for all the great things happening within our conference,” said Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas. “For more than 50 years, the MEAC has been a devoted community of individuals — spanning coaches, athletic directors, faculty, students, alumni and fans — creating a familial environment that makes the conference not just a collection of teams, but a support network for success. ‘Step In’ embodies all that the MEAC stands for and encourages others to see that the conference’s time to shine is now.”

The creative platform developed by 160over90, “Step In,” pays homage to the MEAC’s greatest moments as a HBCU cultural staple and home for black excellence. The spot showcases the conference’s legacy and makes one point crystal clear: The MEAC is poised to promote its image nationally and is ready to show the world what it’s made of. In addition to the video, the new brand platform will feature new art on the conference’s digital channels and signage and branding at MEAC championships, as well as social graphics and other creative assets.

Take a “Step In” to the MEAC experience by checking out the 30-second spot online at www.meacsports.com or on YouTube.

Having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020-2021, the MEAC has been at the forefront of HBCU athletics since its founding. Providing opportunity, access and a competitive outlet for its member institutions and student-athletes is at the core of the conference’s mission. As a collection of eight institutions, each unique in their own way, they are guided by common values. A belief in Scholarship, Community Service, Sportsmanship and Citizenship — creating leaders in every graduate.

The MEAC sponsors 16 Division I (FCS) sports: baseball, bowling, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track & field, softball, volleyball, and men’s golf. The MEAC receives automatic NCAA qualification bids in eight sports – baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s bowling, men’s and women’s tennis, softball, and volleyball. The MEAC’s football champion is pitted against the champion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

MEAC student-athletes excel on and off the field, and many have been recognized on ESPN the Magazine/CoSIDA Academic All-America and All-District teams. The conference sponsors All-Academic teams in each of its sports and awards two post-graduate scholarships of $5,000 each annually to one male and one female student-athlete who have excelled academically and athletically and are in their final season of intercollegiate athletics eligibility and competition under MEAC and NCAA regulations.

About 160over90

160over90 is a full-service cultural marketing agency. An integrated part of the Endeavor network, which includes entertainment agency WME and sports, fashion, and events leader IMG, 160over90’s cultural insight, access and influence helps brands stay connected to what their consumers care about most. With offices across the U.S. and in countries around the world, 160over90’s expertise spans creative, experiential, public relations, digital, social, impact, influence, higher education and more.

