SWAC adds five ESPN+ games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced additions to its 2021 SWAC Football television schedule which is highlighted by a record number of league games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.
The 2021 slate of ESPN games now features five additional games that have been slated to be carried live on ESPN+.
Those matchups include McNeese State at Southern (Sept. 18), Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 6), Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 13), Texas Southern at Alabama State (Nov. 20), and Tuskegee at Alabama State (Nov. 25).
Alcorn State will kickoff league coverage this week on Saturday, August 28 when the Braves travel to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff live on ESPN.
ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2021 college football season by making its first-ever visit to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week Zero (Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET, live from outside Center Parc Stadium).
The 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Game is also slated to be shown live on ESPNU on Saturday, December 4.
The complete listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games can be found below.
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Watch
|Aug. 28
|6:00 pm
|Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central
|ESPN
|Sept. 4
|6:00 pm
|Southern at Troy
|ESPN3
|Sept. 4
|7:00 pm
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Sept. 4
|8:00 pm
|Bethune-Cookman at UTEP
|ESPN3
|Sept. 5
|2:00 pm
|Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
|ESPN2
|Sept. 11
|11:00 am
|Alabama State at Auburn
|SECN
|Sept. 11
|5:30 pm
|Bethune-Cookman at UCF
|ESPN+
|Sept. 11
|6:00 pm
|Grambling State at Southern Mississippi
|ESPN3
|Sept. 11
|6:00 pm
|Texas Southern at Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sept. 11
|6:00 pm
|Tennessee State vs. Jackson State
|* ESPN3
|Sept. 16
|6:30 pm
|Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPNU
|Sept. 18
|6:00 pm
|Grambling State at Houston
|ESPN+
|Sept. 18
|6:00 pm
|Florida A&M at South Florida
|ESPN+
|Sept. 18
|6:00 pm
|McNeese State at Southern
|ESPN+
|Sept. 18
|7:00 pm
|Jackson State at Louisiana–Monroe
|ESPN3
|Sept. 18
|7:00 pm
|Alcorn State at South Alabama
|ESPN3
|Sept. 23
|6:30 pm
|Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPNU
|Sept. 25
|5:00 pm
|Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Sept. 26
|2:00 pm
|Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State
|ESPN+
|Sept. 30
|6:30 pm
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M
|ESPNU
|Oct. 2
|2:00 pm
|Alabama A&M at Grambling State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 9
|2:00 pm
|Jackson State at Alabama A&M
|ESPN+
|Oct .9
|2:00 pm
|Grambling State at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 16
|1:00 pm
|Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
|ESPN+
|Oct. 16
|2:00 pm
|Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPN+
|Oct. 16
|2:00 pm
|Alabama State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 23
|1:00 pm
|Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 23
|6:00 pm
|Prairie View A&M at Southern
|ESPN+
|Oct. 30
|2:30 pm
|Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State
|* ESPN3
|Oct. 30
|3:00 pm
|Grambling State at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|Oct. 30
|6:00 pm
|Alcorn State at Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 6
|11:00 am
|Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPN+
|Nov. 6
|2:00 pm
|Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPN+
|Nov. 6
|6:00 pm
|Florida A&M at Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 13
|2:00 pm
|Alabama A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 13
|2:00 pm
|Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPN+
|Nov. 13
|6:00 pm
|Jackson State at Southern
|* ESPN3
|Nov. 20
|TBA
|Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|*ESPN3
|Nov. 20
|1:00 pm
|Alcorn State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 20
|2:00 pm
|Texas Southern at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 25
|2:00 pm
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 27
|2:00 pm
|Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Dec. 4
|3:00 pm
|SWAC Football Championship
|ESPNU