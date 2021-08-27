SWAC

SWAC adds five ESPN+ games

The SWAC has added more ESPN broadcasts to its already record number of linear and digital television broadcasts for the 2021 fall football season.

Posted on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced additions to its 2021 SWAC Football television schedule which is highlighted by a record number of league games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

The 2021 slate of ESPN games now features five additional games that have been slated to be carried live on ESPN+.

Those matchups include McNeese State at Southern (Sept. 18), Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 6), Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 13), Texas Southern at Alabama State (Nov. 20), and Tuskegee at Alabama State (Nov. 25).

Alcorn State will kickoff league coverage this week on Saturday, August 28 when the Braves travel to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff live on ESPN.

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2021 college football season by making its first-ever visit to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week Zero (Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET, live from outside Center Parc Stadium).

The 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Game is also slated to be shown live on ESPNU on Saturday, December 4.

The complete listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games can be found below.

DateTimeGameWatch
Aug. 286:00 pmAlcorn State vs. North Carolina CentralESPN
Sept. 46:00 pmSouthern at TroyESPN3
Sept. 47:00 pmPrairie View A&M at Texas SouthernESPN+
Sept. 48:00 pmBethune-Cookman at UTEPESPN3
Sept. 52:00 pmJackson State vs. Florida A&MESPN2
Sept. 1111:00 amAlabama State at AuburnSECN
Sept. 115:30 pmBethune-Cookman at UCFESPN+
Sept. 116:00 pmGrambling State at Southern MississippiESPN3
Sept. 116:00 pmTexas Southern at BaylorBig 12 Now on ESPN+
Sept. 116:00 pmTennessee State vs. Jackson State* ESPN3
Sept. 166:30 pmAlabama A&M at Bethune-CookmanESPNU
Sept. 186:00 pmGrambling State at HoustonESPN+
Sept. 186:00 pmFlorida A&M at South FloridaESPN+
Sept. 186:00 pmMcNeese State at SouthernESPN+
Sept. 187:00 pmJackson State at LouisianaMonroeESPN3
Sept. 187:00 pmAlcorn State at South AlabamaESPN3
Sept. 236:30 pmAlcorn State at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPNU
Sept. 255:00 pmBethune-Cookman at Alabama StateESPN+
Sept. 262:00 pmSouthern vs. Mississippi Valley StateESPN+
Sept. 306:30 pmArkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&MESPNU
Oct. 22:00 pmAlabama A&M at Grambling StateESPN+
Oct. 92:00 pmJackson State at Alabama A&MESPN+
Oct .92:00 pmGrambling State at Alcorn StateESPN+
Oct. 161:00 pmFlorida A&M at Alabama A&MESPN+
Oct. 162:00 pmSouthern at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPN+
Oct. 162:00 pmAlabama State at Jackson StateESPN+
Oct. 231:00 pmBethune-Cookman at Jackson StateESPN+
Oct. 236:00 pmPrairie View A&M at SouthernESPN+
Oct. 302:30 pmAlabama A&M vs. Alabama State* ESPN3
Oct. 303:00 pmGrambling State at Florida A&MESPN+
Oct. 306:00 pmAlcorn State at SouthernESPN+
Nov. 611:00 amAlcorn State at Bethune-CookmanESPN+
Nov. 62:00 pmGrambling State at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPN+
Nov. 66:00 pmFlorida A&M at SouthernESPN+
Nov. 132:00 pmAlabama A&M at Texas SouthernESPN+
Nov. 132:00 pmFlorida A&M at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPN+
Nov. 136:00 pmJackson State at Southern* ESPN3
Nov. 20TBABethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M*ESPN3
Nov. 201:00 pmAlcorn State at Jackson StateESPN+
Nov. 202:00 pmTexas Southern at Alabama StateESPN+
Nov. 252:00 pmTuskegee at Alabama StateESPN+
Nov. 272:00 pmMississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&MESPN+
Dec. 43:00 pmSWAC Football ChampionshipESPNU
SWAC adds five ESPN+ games
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X