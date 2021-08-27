SWAC adds five ESPN+ games

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced additions to its 2021 SWAC Football television schedule which is highlighted by a record number of league games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

The 2021 slate of ESPN games now features five additional games that have been slated to be carried live on ESPN+.

Those matchups include McNeese State at Southern (Sept. 18), Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 6), Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 13), Texas Southern at Alabama State (Nov. 20), and Tuskegee at Alabama State (Nov. 25).

Alcorn State will kickoff league coverage this week on Saturday, August 28 when the Braves travel to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff live on ESPN.

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2021 college football season by making its first-ever visit to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week Zero (Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET, live from outside Center Parc Stadium).

The 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Game is also slated to be shown live on ESPNU on Saturday, December 4.

The complete listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games can be found below.

Date Time Game Watch Aug. 28 6:00 pm Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central ESPN Sept. 4 6:00 pm Southern at Troy ESPN3 Sept. 4 7:00 pm Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ Sept. 4 8:00 pm Bethune-Cookman at UTEP ESPN3 Sept. 5 2:00 pm Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN2 Sept. 11 11:00 am Alabama State at Auburn SECN Sept. 11 5:30 pm Bethune-Cookman at UCF ESPN+ Sept. 11 6:00 pm Grambling State at Southern Mississippi ESPN3 Sept. 11 6:00 pm Texas Southern at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sept. 11 6:00 pm Tennessee State vs. Jackson State * ESPN3 Sept. 16 6:30 pm Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU Sept. 18 6:00 pm Grambling State at Houston ESPN+ Sept. 18 6:00 pm Florida A&M at South Florida ESPN+ Sept. 18 6:00 pm McNeese State at Southern ESPN+ Sept. 18 7:00 pm Jackson State at Louisiana–Monroe ESPN3 Sept. 18 7:00 pm Alcorn State at South Alabama ESPN3 Sept. 23 6:30 pm Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPNU Sept. 25 5:00 pm Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State ESPN+ Sept. 26 2:00 pm Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State ESPN+ Sept. 30 6:30 pm Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M ESPNU Oct. 2 2:00 pm Alabama A&M at Grambling State ESPN+ Oct. 9 2:00 pm Jackson State at Alabama A&M ESPN+ Oct .9 2:00 pm Grambling State at Alcorn State ESPN+ Oct. 16 1:00 pm Florida A&M at Alabama A&M ESPN+ Oct. 16 2:00 pm Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN+ Oct. 16 2:00 pm Alabama State at Jackson State ESPN+ Oct. 23 1:00 pm Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State ESPN+ Oct. 23 6:00 pm Prairie View A&M at Southern ESPN+ Oct. 30 2:30 pm Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State * ESPN3 Oct. 30 3:00 pm Grambling State at Florida A&M ESPN+ Oct. 30 6:00 pm Alcorn State at Southern ESPN+ Nov. 6 11:00 am Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman ESPN+ Nov. 6 2:00 pm Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN+ Nov. 6 6:00 pm Florida A&M at Southern ESPN+ Nov. 13 2:00 pm Alabama A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ Nov. 13 2:00 pm Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN+ Nov. 13 6:00 pm Jackson State at Southern * ESPN3 Nov. 20 TBA Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M *ESPN3 Nov. 20 1:00 pm Alcorn State at Jackson State ESPN+ Nov. 20 2:00 pm Texas Southern at Alabama State ESPN+ Nov. 25 2:00 pm Tuskegee at Alabama State ESPN+ Nov. 27 2:00 pm Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M ESPN+ Dec. 4 3:00 pm SWAC Football Championship ESPNU

SWAC adds five ESPN+ games