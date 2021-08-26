HBCU Golf

Black College Golf Coaches Association teams up with Farmers

The Black College Golf Coaches Association announces a quartet of events sponsored by Farmers Insurance.
Posted on

Farmers Insurance and the Black College Golf Coaches Association (BCGCA) today announced Farmers® as the presenting sponsor  of four BCGCA events occurring in 2021-2022, the latest in a series of actions Farmers has taken to help support and grow diversity in professional golf. 

The Black  College Golf Coaches Association’s mission is to enhance and preserve Black college golf programs by fostering the development of coaches and players. 

Farmers® is the first sponsor that the BCGCA has announced specific to HBCU golf events. The tournaments that Farmers will support include:

  • September 23-26, 2021: BCGCA Hall of Fame Classic presented by Farmers Insurance®, Newnan, GA,  Summer Grove Golf Club  
  • October 23-26, 2021: BCGCA Black College Classic presented by Farmers Insurance®, Gulf Shores, AL,  Peninsula Club  
  • March 13-15, 2022: BCGCA HBCU Invitational presented by Farmers Insurance ®, 
  • Houston, TX, Sterling  Country Club  
  • – April 2022 (exact dates TBA): BCGCA National Women’s Collegiate Golf Championship presented by  Farmers Insurance®, Atlanta, GA, Callaway Gardens  

In addition to sponsoring BCGCA tournaments, Farmers Insurance plans to provide access to learn more about available coaching, internships and other resources for BCGCA players to help further support their career development and professional aspirations.

“We hope that working with the BCGCA can help further our efforts to foster diversity in the game and create opportunities for players to grow through their college experience,” said Jenny Howell Head of Brand and  Consumer Marketing for Farmers Insurance.

“Providing players at HBCUs with access to professional development, career fairs and networking opportunities as well as golf training facilities can help empower these college and amateur athletes to pursue careers in golf on the course and off. We look forward to engaging with  the BCGCA and its players to help more HBCU golfers achieve their dreams of playing golf professionally.”

“Farmers Insurance has shown incredible support in further diversifying golf through their efforts with the APGA  Tour and beyond,” said BCGCA President Craig Bowen. “To have them support these four events will not only provide HBCU programs and players with additional opportunities to compete and hone their game, but also show the rest of the corporate community that they can make a difference. This is a pivotal moment for golf at  HBCUs and with organizations like Farmers taking the lead, I truly believe that we can make a difference in this  great sport.”

Farmers has a proud history of championing diversity in the golf space. The national insurer group has provided funding for APGA TOUR events and the organization’s athletes, sponsored players including Kamaiu Johnson and Willie Mack III, hosted the first-ever APGA event at a PGA TOUR tournament at the 2020 Farmers Insurance 

Open® and provided Mack with a sponsor’s exemption into the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

Several APGA Tour players recently shared their thoughts on why HBCUs and the support that Farmers is giving  the BCGCA are both so important to the growth of diversity in the game.  

Willie Mack III and Kamaiu Johnson. (Photo by Vaughn Wilson)

Why Black College Golf Matters

“I was going to attend Michigan State and I wanted to go somewhere that the culture fit and where I could start something and help others follow in my footsteps,” said Willie Mack III, recent APGA Tour Championship winner  and 11-time tournament winner at Bethune Cookman. “When I hopefully reach the PGA TOUR full time, it will  show other kids like me that it’s possible. A lot of the HBCUs don’t have a place to practice or play every day. If  they can play at better courses and have better facilities, golf clubs and match some of the elements of bigger  schools, it will make a huge difference. The school I played for is no longer offering a men’s golf program. So I’m  just hopeful they can get golf to return as a program and get things going in the right direction. Support like this  from Farmers is a huge step and hopefully more companies will join in to support golf at HBCUs.” 

“I wanted to have a college experience with kids that were predominantly African American and Florida A&M  provided that for me,” said Mule Dillard, who recently finished atop the inaugural APGA Collegiate Ranking.  “Having  Farmers support HBCUs is huge and we need more companies and support to increase the level of our  facilities and resources. Bigger schools have resources, facilities and equipment that can help better prepare their  players for success. I think the biggest difference is other schools play and practice on courses and conditions that  prepare them for what they will face in a tournament, while many HBCUs simply don’t. Right now, it’s difficult to  find African American kids to compete. The more support HBCUs receive, the better the facilities can be, the  better the pathway is for HBCU athletes into professional golf and the better these coaches will be able to  recruit.” 

“It was pretty special to be able to play college golf with other black golfers who were on the same level as I was  with the same dreams. It was really eye opening,” said Alabama A&M graduate Rovonta Young. “Everyone pushes  each other. Everyone is there for the same reason. Farmers getting involved is great. With Farmers backing a lot  of events it will open up opportunities. A lot of black players don’t have the same opportunities to develop at an  early age, so having HBCUs as an avenue to progress and get to the next level is vital to increase diversity in the  game. Funding is a problem. These guys need access to top-level golf courses. In the summer, after the season,  they are playing in U.S. Am qualifiers, U.S. Open qualifiers and State Opens, and the caliber of golf courses are top  tier compared to what HBCUs practice on and these players have the game, but generally don’t have the access to  top level clubs. This can make for an uneven playing field.”

“When I got to Florida A&M, it was great to just see people that looked like me progress and excel in every  endeavor that they pursued. That motivated me even more,” said recent Florida A&M graduate Cameron Riley  who finished 4th in the APGA Collegiate Rankings. “The biggest step that we have to create a more level playing  field is access to 

good courses, good coaching, good equipment. In Tallahassee, we didn’t have a home course  until my senior year. We bounced around, played on driving ranges that simply weren’t up to speed with other  facilities. Then we show up to courses at regionals and we are playing on greens that are 13 or 14 on the  stimpmeter and we aren’t used to those conditions. Sponsors like Farmers, big ups to them for helping us with  more access. Giving us better resources and better access is key and it’s great that organizations like Farmers are  trying to help.” 

For more information about the Black College Golf Coaches Association, visit https://www.hbcugolf.org. To learn  more about Farmers commitment to the game, visit Farmers.com/Golf. 

Black College Golf Coaches Association teams up with Farmers
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X