Black College Football HOF 2021 watchlist

Atlanta, GA (August 17, 2021) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 2021 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University. Former North Carolina A&T, and current Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2016; Bowie State quarterback Amir Hall was the 2017 and 2018 recipient; Tennessee State and current Atlanta Falcons WR Chris Rowland was the 2019 recipient; and current Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass was the recipient of the Spring 2021 award.
Four finalists will be unveiled on November 30, 2021. The winner of the Black College Football Player of the Year Award, which will be announced during halftime of the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, will be honored with the Deacon Jones Trophy. The HBCU Legacy Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.
“There are many gifted football players competing at Historically Black Colleges and Universities right now,” said Super Bowl XXII MVP and BCFHOF co-founder Doug Williams. “This Award is a way for the Black College Football Hall of Fame to recognize these talented student-athletes.”
“The Deacon Jones Trophy is the most prestigious football award for HBCUs,” said BCFHOF co-founder and 2012 inductee James Harris. “Deacon Jones was a pioneer and an icon, and still to this day represents the very best of Black College Football.”
The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2021 season progresses. The finalists and the winner will be chosen by a Selection Committee.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|School
|Conference
|Kailen
|Abrams
|LB
|Central State
|SIAC
|Zach
|Anderson
|DB
|Fort Valley State
|SIAC
|Marquese
|Bell
|DB
|Florida A&M
|MEAC
|Cam
|Brown
|DL
|Savannah State
|SIAC
|Dalane
|Brown, II
|WR
|Central State
|SIAC
|Caleb
|Brunson
|DB
|Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC
|Juwan
|Carter
|QB
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|Christian
|Clark
|DL
|Alabama State
|SWAC
|Devyn
|Coles
|DB
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|Shaquan
|Davis
|WR
|South Carolina State
|MEAC
|Derik
|Davis
|DL
|Albany State
|SIAC
|Irshaad
|Davis
|DB
|Alabama State
|SWAC
|De’Shaan
|Dixon
|DL
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|Santo
|Dunn
|RB
|Morehouse
|SIAC
|Decobie
|Durant
|DB
|South Carolina State
|MEAC
|Anthony
|Evelyn
|WR
|Lane
|SIAC
|Joshua
|Flowers
|DB
|Winston-Salem State
|CIAA
|Chase
|Foster
|DB
|Southern
|SWAC
|Javon
|Frazier
|DL
|Virginia State
|CIAA
|Sidney
|Gibbs
|RB
|Shaw
|CIAA
|Chad
|Gilchrist
|LB
|South Carolina State
|MEAC
|Aqeel
|Glass
|QB
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|Jawain
|Granger
|DB
|Delaware State
|MEAC
|Ezra
|Gray
|RB
|Alabama State
|SWAC
|Charles
|Hall
|WR
|Virginia Union
|CIAA
|Keonte
|Hampton
|LB
|Jackson State
|SWAC
|Felix
|Harper
|QB
|Alcorn State
|SWAC
|Ethan
|Howard
|TE
|Southern
|SWAC
|Abdul-Fatai
|Ibrahim
|WR
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|Da’Kendall
|James
|WR
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|Ja’Rome
|Johnson
|QB
|Bowie State
|CIAA
|Kevin
|Johnson
|RB
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|Jordan
|Lewis
|DL
|Southern
|SWAC
|Jah-Maine
|Martin
|RB
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|Aubrey
|Miller, Jr.
|LB
|Jackson State
|SWAC
|Brooks
|Parker
|LB
|Delaware State
|MEAC
|Jahseari
|Patterson
|DL
|Fort Valley State
|SIAC
|Nigel
|Peele
|LB
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA
|LeCharles
|Pringle
|WR
|Alcorn State
|SWAC
|Joshua
|Pryor
|DL
|Bowie State
|CIAA
|Tyrin
|Ralph
|WR
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|Jaleel
|Scroggins
|DB
|Shaw
|CIAA
|Mike
|Sims
|QB
|Morehouse
|SIAC
|Jarod
|Sims
|RB
|Southern
|SWAC
|Desmond
|Smith
|TE
|Virginia Union
|CIAA
|Xaiver
|Smith
|WR
|Florida A&M
|MEAC
|Stephen
|Stokes
|DB
|North Carolina Central
|MEAC
|Brett
|Sylve
|RB
|Kentucky State
|SIAC
|Ta’Shaun
|Taylor
|LB
|Winston-Salem State
|CIAA
|Jalon
|Thigpen
|DB
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|Jaylun
|Thomas
|DL
|Miles
|SIAC
|Montavious
|Tinch
|TE
|Miles
|SIAC
|Isaiah
|Totten
|RB
|North Carolina Central
|MEAC
|Kolby
|Watts
|LB
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|Josh
|Wilkes
|WR
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|Joshua
|Williams
|DB
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA