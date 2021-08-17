Aqeel Glass
2021 Football

Black College Football HOF 2021 watchlist

Aqeel Glass is looking to become the second player to win the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s Player of The Year Award back-to-back. But he’s got stiff competition.

Posted on

Atlanta, GA (August 17, 2021) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 2021 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University. Former North Carolina A&T, and current Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2016; Bowie State quarterback Amir Hall was the 2017 and 2018 recipient; Tennessee State and current Atlanta Falcons WR Chris Rowland was the 2019 recipient; and current Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass was the recipient of the Spring 2021 award. 

Four finalists will be unveiled on November 30, 2021. The winner of the Black College Football Player of the Year Award, which will be announced during halftime of the Inaugural  HBCU Legacy Bowl, will be honored with the Deacon Jones Trophy. The HBCU Legacy Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. 

“There are many gifted football players competing at Historically Black Colleges and Universities right now,” said Super Bowl XXII MVP and BCFHOF co-founder Doug Williams. “This Award is a way for the Black College Football Hall of Fame to recognize these talented student-athletes.”

“The Deacon Jones Trophy is the most prestigious football award for HBCUs,” said BCFHOF co-founder and 2012 inductee James Harris. “Deacon Jones was a pioneer and an icon, and still to this day represents the very best of Black College Football.”

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2021 season progresses. The finalists and the winner will be chosen by a Selection Committee.

     
First NameLast NamePositionSchoolConference
KailenAbramsLBCentral StateSIAC
ZachAndersonDBFort Valley StateSIAC
MarqueseBellDBFlorida A&MMEAC
CamBrownDLSavannah StateSIAC
DalaneBrown, IIWRCentral StateSIAC
CalebBrunsonDBMississippi Valley StateSWAC
JuwanCarterQBNorfolk StateMEAC
ChristianClarkDLAlabama StateSWAC
DevynColesDBNorfolk StateMEAC
ShaquanDavisWRSouth Carolina StateMEAC
DerikDavisDLAlbany StateSIAC
IrshaadDavisDBAlabama StateSWAC
De’ShaanDixonDLNorfolk StateMEAC
SantoDunnRBMorehouseSIAC
DecobieDurantDBSouth Carolina StateMEAC
AnthonyEvelynWRLaneSIAC
JoshuaFlowersDBWinston-Salem StateCIAA
ChaseFosterDBSouthernSWAC
JavonFrazierDLVirginia StateCIAA
SidneyGibbsRBShawCIAA
ChadGilchristLBSouth Carolina StateMEAC
AqeelGlassQBAlabama A&MSWAC
JawainGrangerDBDelaware StateMEAC
EzraGrayRBAlabama StateSWAC
CharlesHallWRVirginia UnionCIAA
KeonteHamptonLBJackson StateSWAC
FelixHarperQBAlcorn StateSWAC
EthanHowardTESouthernSWAC
Abdul-FataiIbrahimWRAlabama A&MSWAC
Da’KendallJamesWRNorfolk StateMEAC
Ja’RomeJohnsonQBBowie StateCIAA
KevinJohnsonRBNorfolk StateMEAC
JordanLewisDLSouthernSWAC
Jah-MaineMartinRBNorth Carolina A&TMEAC
AubreyMiller, Jr.LBJackson StateSWAC
BrooksParkerLBDelaware StateMEAC
JahseariPattersonDLFort Valley StateSIAC
NigelPeeleLBFayetteville StateCIAA
LeCharlesPringleWRAlcorn StateSWAC
JoshuaPryorDLBowie StateCIAA
TyrinRalphWRArkansas-Pine BluffSWAC
JaleelScrogginsDBShawCIAA
MikeSimsQBMorehouseSIAC
JarodSimsRBSouthernSWAC
DesmondSmithTEVirginia UnionCIAA
XaiverSmithWRFlorida A&MMEAC
StephenStokesDBNorth Carolina CentralMEAC
BrettSylveRBKentucky StateSIAC
Ta’ShaunTaylorLBWinston-Salem StateCIAA
JalonThigpenDBArkansas-Pine BluffSWAC
JaylunThomasDLMilesSIAC
MontaviousTinchTEMilesSIAC
IsaiahTottenRBNorth Carolina CentralMEAC
KolbyWattsLBArkansas-Pine BluffSWAC
JoshWilkesWRArkansas-Pine BluffSWAC
JoshuaWilliamsDBFayetteville StateCIAA

 
 
 
Black College Football HOF 2021 watchlist
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X