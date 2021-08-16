HBCU student-athletes in running for NCAA Woman of the Year

By

From 535 school nominees, 153 college athletes have been named conference-level nominees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award is rooted in Title IX and recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

The nominees represent student-athletes from 18 different sports spanning all three NCAA divisions. Of those nominated, 57 nominees competed in Division I, 36 in Division II and 60 in Division III.

Conferences can recognize two nominees if at least one is a woman of color or international student-athlete. All nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, were placed in a separate pool to be considered by a selection committee. Three nominees from the pool were selected to move forward in the process with the conference nominees.

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced this fall. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

2021 Conference Nominees:

NOMINEE SCHOOL DIVISION CONFERENCE SPORTS Obiageri Amaechi Princeton University Division I The Ivy League Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Infinity Anderson Virginia State University Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Volleyball Isabelle Aragon-Menzel Colorado College Division III Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Sara Arbogast Susquehanna University Division III Landmark Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Sara Aringsmann Wingate University Division II Independent Swimming and Diving Chloe Arnold University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Division I Southern Conference Soccer Katie Bacher Massachusetts Institute of Technology Division III New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Ariane Ballner Oklahoma State University Division I Big 12 Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Rachel Bamford Sacred Heart University Division I Northeast Conference Bowling Bria Beale University of Hawaii at Hilo Division II Pacific West Conference Volleyball Brittney Beetcher University at Buffalo, the State University of New York Division I Mid-American Conference Swimming and Diving Lena van Bergen Purdue University Northwest Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tennis Courtney Berry Washington and Lee University Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference Volleyball Mikayla Bisignani Johns Hopkins University Division III Independent Outdoor Track and Field, Swimming and Diving Ayana Blair Illinois Wesleyan University Division III College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Abigail Bottomley High Point University Division I Big South Conference Volleyball Araion Bradshaw University of Dayton Division I Atlantic 10 Conference Basketball Kailyn Brandt Washington College (Maryland) Division III Centennial Conference Field Hockey Haley Brown California State University, Fullerton Division I Big West Conference Soccer Kylie Burke Webster University Division III St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Ashlan Burton University of Central Missouri Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Fern Calkins University of Maine, Farmington Division III North Atlantic Conference Soccer Annika Canaba Sul Ross State University Division III American Southwest Conference Softball, Volleyball Alice Cato North Central University Division III Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Basketball, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Elena Ceja Alfred University Division III Empire 8 Softball Nicole Ceraso Monmouth University Division I Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Lacrosse Hannah Chao Calvin University Division III Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Rutendo Chimbaru DePaul University Division I Big East Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Lauren Coleman Towson University Division I Colonial Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Kendall Cornick Augustana University (South Dakota) Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Softball Madison Coughlin Massachusetts Maritime Academy Division III Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Softball, Volleyball Eleanor Crane Averett University Division III USA South Athletic Conference Tennis Anna Curran Brooklyn College Division III City University of New York Athletic Conference Softball, Soccer, Swimming and Diving Jolene Daninger DePaul University Division I Big East Conference Basketball Kristin Dean Centre College Division III Southern Athletic Association Soccer Chelsie DePonte Stony Brook University Division I America East Conference Soccer Stefani Deschner University of Notre Dame Division I Atlantic Coast Conference Fencing Shannon Devitt The College of New Jersey Division III New Jersey Athletic Conference Basketball Jessica Diaz California Lutheran University Division III Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Water Polo Brenna Camille Dolen University of Redlands Division III Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Cora Duininck Liberty University Division I ASUN Conference Soccer Ashton Duncan Lubbock Christian University Division II Lone Star Conference Basketball Gillian Edgar Seattle Pacific University Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference Rowing Allison Eikenberry Cornell College Division III Midwest Conference Volleyball Favor Ezewuzie Wheaton College (Illinois) Division III College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Sydney Fisher Radford University Division I Big South Conference Softball Alexandra Fontes Juniata College Division III Landmark Conference Swimming and Diving Katherine Frascella Alfred State College Division III Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Justine Glass University of Montevallo Division II Gulf South Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Salma Gonzalez Coppin State University Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Volleyball Emma Griffith University of Chicago Division III University Athletic Association Volleyball Shelby Gunnells North Dakota State University Division I The Summit League Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Gabrielle Haack Bradley University Division I Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Carley Hale Southern Arkansas University Division II Great American Conference Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field Kristin Hallam Hofstra University Division I Colonial Athletic Association Softball Meredith Hamby The University of North Carolina at Charlotte Division I Conference USA Soccer Tiffany Hanna Wagner College Division I Northeast Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Jalyn Hayes California State University, San Bernardino Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association Volleyball Grace Hearth Alma College Division III Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Madison Heck Georgian Court University Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Lacrosse Allison Heinzer Lewis University Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Josie Herrmann Concordia College, Moorhead Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Valerie Higgins University of the Pacific Division I West Coast Conference Basketball Naomi Hill North Central College Division III College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Triathlon Olivia Hoj Brigham Young University Division I West Coast Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Sage Hurta University of Colorado, Boulder Division I Pac-12 Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Julia Ingram University of Tampa Division II Sunshine State Conference Basketball Alison Johnson Adelphi University Division II Northeast-10 Conference Lacrosse Eka Jose Washington University in St. Louis Division III University Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Valda Kabia West Texas A&M University Division II Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Giuliana Kevlin New England College Division III New England Collegiate Conference Field Hockey, Lacrosse Samantha Kirk Davis & Elkins College Division II Mountain East Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Abigail Knapton University of Nebraska, Lincoln Division I Big Ten Conference Swimming and Diving Julia Lanctot Colby-Sawyer College Division III Great Northeast Athletic Conference Field Hockey Candise Lockett University of Mount Olive Division II Conference Carolinas Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Olivia Lohmeier Morehead State University Division I Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball, Volleyball Kaelyn Long Bucknell University Division I Patriot League Field Hockey Alyssa Longaker Austin College Division III Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Basketball Jessica Lopez Haverford College Division III Centennial Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Madelyn Lundberg Grand Canyon University Division I Western Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field McKenna Lupori Alabama State University Division I Southwestern Athletic Conference Soccer Avery Maillet The City College of New York Division III City University of New York Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Taylor Malasek University of North Georgia Division II Peach Belt Conference Soccer Sydney Marchando Colorado School of Mines Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Softball Hannah Markel University of Cincinnati Division I American Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Tori Martell Montana State University-Bozeman Division I Big Sky Conference Basketball Ully Martins Mars Hill University Division II South Atlantic Conference Volleyball Bria Matthews Georgia Institute of Technology Division I Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Tiffany McBrayer Sarah Lawrence College Division III Skyline Conference Soccer, Softball Abigail McPhillips University of California, Santa Cruz Division III Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Cynthia Mejia California State University, Stanislaus Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Petra Melounova University of Hawaii, Manoa Division I Big West Conference Tennis Claire Meyers University of Louisiana at Lafayette Division I Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Rachel Miller Ashland University Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Mekayla Montgomery Hobart and William Smith Colleges Division III Liberty League Lacrosse Ida Meli Narbuvoll University of Mary Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Anett Nemeth Coastal Carolina University Division I Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Manuela Nicolini Fairfield University Division I Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Volleyball Clare O’Brien Boise State University Division I Mountain West Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Ane Olaeta California Baptist University Division I Western Athletic Conference Basketball Oyesade Olatoye The Ohio State University Division I Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Jordan Olenginski Saint Joseph’s University Division I Atlantic 10 Conference Field Hockey Maja Ornberg Florida Gulf Coast University Division I ASUN Conference Tennis Ghazal Pakbaten Concordia University Irvine Division II Pacific West Conference Tennis Megan Palmer Keene State College Division III Little East Conference Volleyball Brooklyn Pannell University of Charleston (West Virginia) Division II Mountain East Conference Basketball Jenna Pannone University of New England Division III Commonwealth Coast Conference Soccer Megan Parker Westminster College (Pennsylvania) Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Stefanie Parsons Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Eva Pet Wheaton College (Massachusetts) Division III New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Jade Piper University of the Incarnate Word Division I Southland Conference Soccer Clare Polis Marymount University (Virginia) Division III Atlantic East Conference Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field Emily Pomainville State University of New York at Geneseo Division III State University of New York Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Nazirah Purnell Lincoln University (Pennsylvania) Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field JoAnnie Ramos The University of Southern Mississippi Division I Conference USA Soccer Maggie Riermann Bethel University (Minnesota) Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tennis Celine Ritter Lee University Division II Gulf South Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Rachel Ann Rocha St. Joseph’s College (Brooklyn) Division III Skyline Conference Soccer Clara Roth Princeton University Division I The Ivy League Field Hockey Lindsey Ruderman Amherst College Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Stephanie Rundlett Morgan State University Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Softball Savannah Rygiewicz University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Division III Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Mahina Sauer Southern Nazarene University Division II Great American Conference Softball Jordan Sauve University of Northwestern-St. Paul Division III Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Basketball Christina Sawyer Hillsdale College Division II Great Midwest Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Virgi Scardanzan Washburn University Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Samantha Schattin Stevens Institute of Technology Division III Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Softball Fabienne Schmidt Austin Peay State University Division I Ohio Valley Conference Tennis Bella Shivley Otterbein University Division III Ohio Athletic Conference Soccer Avery Skinner University of Kentucky Division I Southeastern Conference Volleyball Emily Smatlak Anderson University (Indiana) Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Kayla Smith University of Georgia Division I Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Jenna Taylor Simpson College Division III American Rivers Conference Basketball Brigitte Thibault California State University, Fresno Division I Mountain West Conference Golf Teresa Toscano South Dakota State University Division I The Summit League Golf Emily Trotman St. John Fisher College Division III Empire 8 Softball Emma VanDeCar Stevenson University Division III Middle Atlantic Conferences Golf Zenoviah Walker Transylvania University Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Basketball Kelley Wandell Maryville College (Tennessee) Division III USA South Athletic Conference Basketball, Volleyball Atlantis Warren East Tennessee State University Division I Southern Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Kayla Wedl University of Illinois Chicago Division I Horizon League Softball Hannah White Jackson State University Division I Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Kayla White Metropolitan State University of Denver Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Mariah White Cleveland State University Division I Horizon League Basketball Samantha Williams Iowa State University Division I Big 12 Conference Softball Simone Elise Wilson Concordia University Chicago Division III Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Lauren Wilson Pacific Lutheran University Division III Northwest Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball Ali Wilson Lakeland University Division III Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Golf Logan Witt Queens University of Charlotte Division II South Atlantic Conference Volleyball Megan Wong Denison University Division III North Coast Athletic Conference Golf Ashton Woods Southern Methodist University Division I American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Jami Wright Southern Wesleyan University Division II Conference Carolinas Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field Irisa Ye University of the Sciences Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Basketball

