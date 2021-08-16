NCAA
HBCU student-athletes in running for NCAA Woman of the Year

Student athletes from the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC are all up for the NCAA Woman of The Year Award.
From 535 school nominees, 153 college athletes have been named conference-level nominees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award is rooted in Title IX and recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

The nominees represent student-athletes from 18 different sports spanning all three NCAA divisions. Of those nominated, 57 nominees competed in Division I, 36 in Division II and 60 in Division III.

Conferences can recognize two nominees if at least one is a woman of color or international student-athlete. All nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, were placed in a separate pool to be considered by a selection committee. Three nominees from the pool were selected to move forward in the process with the conference nominees.

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced this fall. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

2021 Conference Nominees:

NOMINEESCHOOLDIVISIONCONFERENCESPORTS
Obiageri AmaechiPrinceton UniversityDivision IThe Ivy LeagueIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Infinity AndersonVirginia State UniversityDivision IICentral Intercollegiate Athletic AssociationVolleyball
Isabelle Aragon-MenzelColorado CollegeDivision IIISouthern Collegiate Athletic ConferenceVolleyball
Sara ArbogastSusquehanna UniversityDivision IIILandmark ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Sara AringsmannWingate UniversityDivision IIIndependentSwimming and Diving
Chloe ArnoldUniversity of Tennessee at ChattanoogaDivision ISouthern ConferenceSoccer
Katie BacherMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyDivision IIINew England Women’s and Men’s Athletic ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Ariane BallnerOklahoma State UniversityDivision IBig 12 ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Rachel BamfordSacred Heart UniversityDivision INortheast ConferenceBowling
Bria BealeUniversity of Hawaii at HiloDivision IIPacific West ConferenceVolleyball
Brittney BeetcherUniversity at Buffalo, the State University of New YorkDivision IMid-American ConferenceSwimming and Diving
Lena van BergenPurdue University NorthwestDivision IIGreat Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceTennis
Courtney BerryWashington and Lee UniversityDivision IIIOld Dominion Athletic ConferenceVolleyball
Mikayla BisignaniJohns Hopkins UniversityDivision IIIIndependentOutdoor Track and Field, Swimming and Diving
Ayana BlairIllinois Wesleyan UniversityDivision IIICollege Conference of Illinois & WisconsinIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Abigail BottomleyHigh Point UniversityDivision IBig South ConferenceVolleyball
Araion BradshawUniversity of DaytonDivision IAtlantic 10 ConferenceBasketball
Kailyn BrandtWashington College (Maryland)Division IIICentennial ConferenceField Hockey
Haley BrownCalifornia State University, FullertonDivision IBig West ConferenceSoccer
Kylie BurkeWebster UniversityDivision IIISt. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceVolleyball
Ashlan BurtonUniversity of Central MissouriDivision IIMid-America Intercollegiate Athletics AssociationIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Fern CalkinsUniversity of Maine, FarmingtonDivision IIINorth Atlantic ConferenceSoccer
Annika CanabaSul Ross State UniversityDivision IIIAmerican Southwest ConferenceSoftball, Volleyball
Alice CatoNorth Central UniversityDivision IIIUpper Midwest Athletic ConferenceBasketball, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Elena CejaAlfred UniversityDivision IIIEmpire 8Softball
Nicole CerasoMonmouth UniversityDivision IMetro Atlantic Athletic ConferenceLacrosse
Hannah ChaoCalvin UniversityDivision IIIMichigan Intercollegiate Athletic AssociationSwimming and Diving
Rutendo ChimbaruDePaul UniversityDivision IBig East ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Lauren ColemanTowson UniversityDivision IColonial Athletic AssociationIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Kendall CornickAugustana University (South Dakota)Division IINorthern Sun Intercollegiate ConferenceSoftball
Madison CoughlinMassachusetts Maritime AcademyDivision IIIMassachusetts State Collegiate Athletic ConferenceSoftball, Volleyball
Eleanor CraneAverett UniversityDivision IIIUSA South Athletic ConferenceTennis
Anna CurranBrooklyn CollegeDivision IIICity University of New York Athletic ConferenceSoftball, Soccer, Swimming and Diving
Jolene DaningerDePaul UniversityDivision IBig East ConferenceBasketball
Kristin DeanCentre CollegeDivision IIISouthern Athletic AssociationSoccer
Chelsie DePonteStony Brook UniversityDivision IAmerica East ConferenceSoccer
Stefani DeschnerUniversity of Notre DameDivision IAtlantic Coast ConferenceFencing
Shannon DevittThe College of New JerseyDivision IIINew Jersey Athletic ConferenceBasketball
Jessica DiazCalifornia Lutheran UniversityDivision IIISouthern California Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceWater Polo
Brenna Camille DolenUniversity of RedlandsDivision IIISouthern California Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Cora DuininckLiberty UniversityDivision IASUN ConferenceSoccer
Ashton DuncanLubbock Christian UniversityDivision IILone Star ConferenceBasketball
Gillian EdgarSeattle Pacific UniversityDivision IIGreat Northwest Athletic ConferenceRowing
Allison EikenberryCornell CollegeDivision IIIMidwest ConferenceVolleyball
Favor EzewuzieWheaton College (Illinois)Division IIICollege Conference of Illinois & WisconsinIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Sydney FisherRadford UniversityDivision IBig South ConferenceSoftball
Alexandra FontesJuniata CollegeDivision IIILandmark ConferenceSwimming and Diving
Katherine FrascellaAlfred State CollegeDivision IIIAllegheny Mountain Collegiate ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Justine GlassUniversity of MontevalloDivision IIGulf South ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Salma GonzalezCoppin State UniversityDivision IMid-Eastern Athletic ConferenceVolleyball
Emma GriffithUniversity of ChicagoDivision IIIUniversity Athletic AssociationVolleyball
Shelby GunnellsNorth Dakota State UniversityDivision IThe Summit LeagueIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Gabrielle HaackBradley UniversityDivision IMissouri Valley ConferenceBasketball
Carley HaleSouthern Arkansas UniversityDivision IIGreat American ConferenceCross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Kristin HallamHofstra UniversityDivision IColonial Athletic AssociationSoftball
Meredith HambyThe University of North Carolina at CharlotteDivision IConference USASoccer
Tiffany HannaWagner CollegeDivision INortheast ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Jalyn HayesCalifornia State University, San BernardinoDivision IICalifornia Collegiate Athletic AssociationVolleyball
Grace HearthAlma CollegeDivision IIIMichigan Intercollegiate Athletic AssociationIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Madison HeckGeorgian Court UniversityDivision IICentral Atlantic Collegiate ConferenceLacrosse
Allison HeinzerLewis UniversityDivision IIGreat Lakes Valley ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Josie HerrmannConcordia College, MoorheadDivision IIIMinnesota Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Valerie HigginsUniversity of the PacificDivision IWest Coast ConferenceBasketball
Naomi HillNorth Central CollegeDivision IIICollege Conference of Illinois & WisconsinTriathlon
Olivia HojBrigham Young UniversityDivision IWest Coast ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Sage HurtaUniversity of Colorado, BoulderDivision IPac-12 ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Julia IngramUniversity of TampaDivision IISunshine State ConferenceBasketball
Alison JohnsonAdelphi UniversityDivision IINortheast-10 ConferenceLacrosse
Eka JoseWashington University in St. LouisDivision IIIUniversity Athletic AssociationIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Valda KabiaWest Texas A&M UniversityDivision IILone Star ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Giuliana KevlinNew England CollegeDivision IIINew England Collegiate ConferenceField Hockey, Lacrosse
Samantha KirkDavis & Elkins CollegeDivision IIMountain East ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Abigail KnaptonUniversity of Nebraska, LincolnDivision IBig Ten ConferenceSwimming and Diving
Julia LanctotColby-Sawyer CollegeDivision IIIGreat Northeast Athletic ConferenceField Hockey
Candise LockettUniversity of Mount OliveDivision IIConference CarolinasIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Olivia LohmeierMorehead State UniversityDivision IOhio Valley ConferenceBeach Volleyball, Volleyball
Kaelyn LongBucknell UniversityDivision IPatriot LeagueField Hockey
Alyssa LongakerAustin CollegeDivision IIISouthern Collegiate Athletic ConferenceBasketball
Jessica LopezHaverford CollegeDivision IIICentennial ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Madelyn LundbergGrand Canyon UniversityDivision IWestern Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
McKenna LuporiAlabama State UniversityDivision ISouthwestern Athletic ConferenceSoccer
Avery MailletThe City College of New YorkDivision IIICity University of New York Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Taylor MalasekUniversity of North GeorgiaDivision IIPeach Belt ConferenceSoccer
Sydney MarchandoColorado School of MinesDivision IIRocky Mountain Athletic ConferenceSoftball
Hannah MarkelUniversity of CincinnatiDivision IAmerican Athletic ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Tori MartellMontana State University-BozemanDivision IBig Sky ConferenceBasketball
Ully MartinsMars Hill UniversityDivision IISouth Atlantic ConferenceVolleyball
Bria MatthewsGeorgia Institute of TechnologyDivision IAtlantic Coast ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Tiffany McBrayerSarah Lawrence CollegeDivision IIISkyline ConferenceSoccer, Softball
Abigail McPhillipsUniversity of California, Santa CruzDivision IIICoast-To-Coast Athletic ConferenceOutdoor Track and Field
Cynthia MejiaCalifornia State University, StanislausDivision IICalifornia Collegiate Athletic AssociationCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Petra MelounovaUniversity of Hawaii, ManoaDivision IBig West ConferenceTennis
Claire MeyersUniversity of Louisiana at LafayetteDivision ISun Belt ConferenceOutdoor Track and Field
Rachel MillerAshland UniversityDivision IIGreat Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Mekayla MontgomeryHobart and William Smith CollegesDivision IIILiberty LeagueLacrosse
Ida Meli NarbuvollUniversity of MaryDivision IINorthern Sun Intercollegiate ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Anett NemethCoastal Carolina UniversityDivision ISun Belt ConferenceVolleyball
Manuela NicoliniFairfield UniversityDivision IMetro Atlantic Athletic ConferenceVolleyball
Clare O’BrienBoise State UniversityDivision IMountain West ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Ane OlaetaCalifornia Baptist UniversityDivision IWestern Athletic ConferenceBasketball
Oyesade OlatoyeThe Ohio State UniversityDivision IBig Ten ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Jordan OlenginskiSaint Joseph’s UniversityDivision IAtlantic 10 ConferenceField Hockey
Maja OrnbergFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityDivision IASUN ConferenceTennis
Ghazal PakbatenConcordia University IrvineDivision IIPacific West ConferenceTennis
Megan PalmerKeene State CollegeDivision IIILittle East ConferenceVolleyball
Brooklyn PannellUniversity of Charleston (West Virginia)Division IIMountain East ConferenceBasketball
Jenna PannoneUniversity of New EnglandDivision IIICommonwealth Coast ConferenceSoccer
Megan ParkerWestminster College (Pennsylvania)Division IIIPresidents’ Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Stefanie ParsonsEdinboro University of PennsylvaniaDivision IIPennsylvania State Athletic ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Eva PetWheaton College (Massachusetts)Division IIINew England Women’s and Men’s Athletic ConferenceSwimming and Diving
Jade PiperUniversity of the Incarnate WordDivision ISouthland ConferenceSoccer
Clare PolisMarymount University (Virginia)Division IIIAtlantic East ConferenceCross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Emily PomainvilleState University of New York at GeneseoDivision IIIState University of New York Athletic ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Nazirah PurnellLincoln University (Pennsylvania)Division IICentral Intercollegiate Athletic AssociationCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
JoAnnie RamosThe University of Southern MississippiDivision IConference USASoccer
Maggie RiermannBethel University (Minnesota)Division IIIMinnesota Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceTennis
Celine RitterLee UniversityDivision IIGulf South ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Rachel Ann RochaSt. Joseph’s College (Brooklyn)Division IIISkyline ConferenceSoccer
Clara RothPrinceton UniversityDivision IThe Ivy LeagueField Hockey
Lindsey RudermanAmherst CollegeDivision IIINew England Small College Athletic ConferenceSwimming and Diving
Stephanie RundlettMorgan State UniversityDivision IMid-Eastern Athletic ConferenceSoftball
Savannah RygiewiczUniversity of Wisconsin-La CrosseDivision IIIWisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Mahina SauerSouthern Nazarene UniversityDivision IIGreat American ConferenceSoftball
Jordan SauveUniversity of Northwestern-St. PaulDivision IIIUpper Midwest Athletic ConferenceBasketball
Christina SawyerHillsdale CollegeDivision IIGreat Midwest Athletic ConferenceCross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Virgi ScardanzanWashburn UniversityDivision IIMid-America Intercollegiate Athletics AssociationIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Samantha SchattinStevens Institute of TechnologyDivision IIIMiddle Atlantic Conference FreedomSoftball
Fabienne SchmidtAustin Peay State UniversityDivision IOhio Valley ConferenceTennis
Bella ShivleyOtterbein UniversityDivision IIIOhio Athletic ConferenceSoccer
Avery SkinnerUniversity of KentuckyDivision ISoutheastern ConferenceVolleyball
Emily SmatlakAnderson University (Indiana)Division IIIHeartland Collegiate Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Kayla SmithUniversity of GeorgiaDivision ISoutheastern ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Jenna TaylorSimpson CollegeDivision IIIAmerican Rivers ConferenceBasketball
Brigitte ThibaultCalifornia State University, FresnoDivision IMountain West ConferenceGolf
Teresa ToscanoSouth Dakota State UniversityDivision IThe Summit LeagueGolf
Emily TrotmanSt. John Fisher CollegeDivision IIIEmpire 8Softball
Emma VanDeCarStevenson UniversityDivision IIIMiddle Atlantic ConferencesGolf
Zenoviah WalkerTransylvania UniversityDivision IIIHeartland Collegiate Athletic ConferenceBasketball
Kelley WandellMaryville College (Tennessee)Division IIIUSA South Athletic ConferenceBasketball, Volleyball
Atlantis WarrenEast Tennessee State UniversityDivision ISouthern ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Kayla WedlUniversity of Illinois ChicagoDivision IHorizon LeagueSoftball
Hannah WhiteJackson State UniversityDivision ISouthwestern Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Kayla WhiteMetropolitan State University of DenverDivision IIRocky Mountain Athletic ConferenceVolleyball
Mariah WhiteCleveland State UniversityDivision IHorizon LeagueBasketball
Samantha WilliamsIowa State UniversityDivision IBig 12 ConferenceSoftball
Simone Elise WilsonConcordia University ChicagoDivision IIINorthern Athletics Collegiate ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Lauren WilsonPacific Lutheran UniversityDivision IIINorthwest ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball
Ali WilsonLakeland UniversityDivision IIINorthern Athletics Collegiate ConferenceGolf
Logan WittQueens University of CharlotteDivision IISouth Atlantic ConferenceVolleyball
Megan WongDenison UniversityDivision IIINorth Coast Athletic ConferenceGolf
Ashton WoodsSouthern Methodist UniversityDivision IAmerican Athletic ConferenceIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Jami WrightSouthern Wesleyan UniversityDivision IIConference CarolinasIndoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field
Irisa YeUniversity of the SciencesDivision IICentral Atlantic Collegiate ConferenceBasketball

