NFL Training Camp – Mac McCain, Danny Johnson shine

The NFL training camp is a week in and it is time for us to see how our former HBCU stars are performing.
Trenton Cannon lining up at receiver
The most interesting development is that Trenton Cannon has been taking snaps at wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers. The former Virginia State Trojan has been a running back in the NFL for the past three seasons. He is beginning his second season with the Panthers after beginning his career with the New York Jets. Cannon earned most of his snaps on special teams and only had 10 carries in 14 games at running back last season. Christian McCaffrey is returning healthy and the Panthers also drafted running back Chuba Hubbard in the offseason. With McCaffrey and Hubbard highlighting the backfield, Cannon is expected to get even fewer snaps at the position. It is very encouraging to see the Panthers carving out a new role for him at receiver. Cannon’s versatility and familiarity with quarterback Sam Darnold should make him a lock for the final roster.
Danny Johnson with a walk-off INT
Danny Johnson has been showing out at the Washington Football Team camp. The former Southern University Jaguar has been with the Football Team for his entire four-year career. He has primarily played on special teams but he has now been taking snaps with the first team at camp. Johnson has been lining up in the slot and could play a bigger role in Washington’s defense this year.
Mac doing Mac things
This is Mac McCain’s first NFL training camp and he is already getting praise from the Denver Broncos. The former NC A&T star was awarded “rookie of the day” by Bronco’s beat writer on July 28th.
He has made several plays since then and has been playing well in coverage. McCain has also been getting reps against Courtland Sutton which is a big factor to note. Sutton is a top young receiver for the Broncos and McCain is already getting reps against him. It has also been reported that McCain has been impressively keeping tight coverage on him.
“Mac’s a guy who’s got limited college background in what he’s been exposed to from a football standpoint,” Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s learning. He’s got a long way to go to be a regular player in this league, but we like his potential.”
McCain was sidelined the past two days with a hamstring issue but it is a minor concern.
Tarik Cohen sidelined
Tarik Cohen has been battling an ACL injury for the past eleven months and is expected to miss a few more weeks. The former Aggie has been a key piece of the Chicago Bears backfield for the past four years. He is entering his fifth year and has been coping with more than just physical injuries this season. The Bears since made new additions at running back by signing Damien Williams and drafting Khalil Herbert in the sixth round. Returning to the backfield is David Montgomery who rushed for over a thousand yards last season. It will be interesting to see what the rotation looks like when Cohen is available to return.