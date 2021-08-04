NCCU Chancellor appointed to NCAA Presidential Forum

By

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 – North Carolina Central University chancellor Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum. His term begins immediately and runs through Aug. 31, 2024.

“Chancellor Akinleye has decades of experience in higher education and is a proven progressive leader,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “These are challenging times for collegiate athletics and Chancellor Akinleye will continue to provide salient insight for the future.”

“I am pleased and honored to accept the appointment as the MEAC representative on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum,” Akinleye said. “I look forward to serving and assisting the NCAA Division I Board of Directors in accomplishing its strategic mission. Furthermore, I am fully committed to our focus on cultivating an environment that emphasizes the academic, fairness and well-being of all student-athletes across college sports. During these unprecedented times, we will continue to diligently work hard to protect our student-athletes physically and mentally.”

Akinleye was appointed as North Carolina Central’s 12th chancellor in June 2017, and under his leadership, NCCU’s enterprise has expanded significantly. His accomplishments include the university increasing its enrollment to over 8,200 students in undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs (in both on-campus and online programs) and recording the largest number of graduates for a fall commencement exercise.

Additionally, he was instrumental in securing approval for NCCU’s Millennial Campus Designation in October 2018, making the institution the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the University of North Carolina System to gain the designation as a single institution.

He is leading the development and implementation of a new 5-year strategic plan, as well as a new 10-year master plan.

As a member of the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum, Akinleye will sustain and advance the Association’s mission, traditions, values and reputation.

