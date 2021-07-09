Courtesy: WSSU Athletics

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) football program continues to stockpile talent as the team has landed former three-star athlete and Appalachian State transfer Trevor Willard. With the addition, the Rams’ already impressive defensive line got even better.

“This young man has the ability to be a game changer for us,” WSSU Interim head football coach Robert Massey said. “And we are glad that we got him here at WSSU.”

The addition came through the efforts of WSSU Defensive Coordinator Marvin Bohannon, Jr. Williard comes to Winston-Salem State University after a season at Appalachian State University, but he did not compete for the Mountaineers. In addition to the Mountaineers, Williard also had offers from Army, North Carolina A&T, and Southern Mississippi.

During his high school career, Willard was a standout star at nearby Reagan High School. He recorded a school record 35 sacks for the Raiders during his high school career. He capped his career with a great senior season that included 96 total tackles with 21 tackles for a loss. Trevor Willard also added six sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. For his efforts, he earned several honors including three Central Piedmont 4-A All-Conference selections.



Trevor Willard initially committed to Army before landing at Appalachian State.

The Rams are set for a full slate of competition this fall, including four home games. Fans can also expect full capacity in the incoming fall.