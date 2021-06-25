Deion Sanders Holds Successful Inaugural Satellite Camp

Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders’ satellite camp was a major success. The inaugural camp was a one-day event featuring 300 elite prospects from 9th-12th grade.
A Satellite Camp of Pro Stars and College Coaches
The camp featured a mix of NFL stars and college coaches. The result was a festive and informative “how-to” on playing their respective positions. Current and former NFL players including Tyrann Mathieu, Demari Davis, and Terrell Owens offered hands-on instruction to campers.
Tyrann Mathieu spoke highly of Deion Sanders’ satellite camp.
“It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a great environment,” he said. “That’s the start, trying to build the right environment, and it’s off to a good start.”
Thee PreGame Show provided live coverage of the camp. See the full interview with Mathieu here:
It’s All About the Kids
Coach Deion Sanders said it was a blessing a lot of talent came from everywhere.
“Thank God for the coaches that showed up and made their presence known,” he said. “We want to win and we want to compete but it’s always about the kids and we want to keep that theme common.”
Sanders said he had a lot of love, respect, and admiration for the coaches that attended the camp.
“Those guys are where I’m trying to get to and achieve,” he said. “I don’t take that for granted. Anything
I can learn or glean from them, it’s a blessing. I had some great conversations with many of them.”
Sanders also spoke on the impact the NFL players had on the kids.
“If they see the dream, if they see the goal, they can attain it,” he said. “Sometimes you just gotta see it. You gotta see it, and touch it, and feel it.”
An Evening of Skill Building Ends with a Surprise
Campers ran through a number of drills, including 40-yard runs where Recruiting Analytics timed the campers in order to determine their maximum speed.
The camp also had a surprise ending. Terrell Owens took on an even more active role, challenging current JSU defensive backs in a spirited one-on-one competition catching passes.
See more highlights of Thee PreGame Show’s coverage of the camp here:
The Tigers open their season September 5th against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.