Grambling mourns the loss of its “voice,” Leon Thomas

Courtesy: Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La | Grambling State University is saddened by the passing of Mr. Leon Thomas III, who was The VOICE of the World Famed Tiger Marching Band for many years.

Leon was a pioneer that made selfless and immeasurable contributions to not just Grambling State University, but specifically to the “World Famed”. Whether he was announcing a G-Men football game, halftime for the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, Calendar Girl Pageant, or other Grambling events, you felt his love for Grambling State University.

He was a trailblazer in the industry of entertainment and announcing. His voice resonated in stadiums and arenas bouncing from beam to beam, scoreboard to scoreboard, and from the press box to the 50-yard line. Fans were always on the edge of their seats waiting to hear him leap from language to language just to describe the “World Famed”. His introduction became one of the most exhilarating introduction of all time. To view his phenomenal introduction, click here.

“On behalf of Christy and I, and the entire Grambling family ,we were saddened to learn of the passing of Leon Thomas, III,” added President Rick Gallot. “We will all miss his physical presence and voice, but we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8). “We will keep in his parents, Leon and Irene Thomas, as well as his brother Leon in our prayers.”

Leon Thomas served in many different capacities even during the national pandemic and NCAA dead period in 2020. He joined the forces of the Sports Information Department alongside Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Habtom Keleta and Assistant Sports Information Director Evan Murry in April 2020 and created a monumental masterpiece during the national pandemic. The collaboration resulted in creating a weekly sports podcast on Instagram live called “Rollin’ with the G” which highlighted recent alumni who achieved greatness not only in competition, but also those who were successful after college in their specific profession. The podcast was for 32 consecutive weeks airing every Tuesday. To view the episodes, click here.

Leon, it is your time to rest peacefully. Your alma mater and Gramfam will miss you dearly. Thank you to “The VOICE” for your unwavering support and for the abundance of beautiful memories. You will remain in our hearts forever, rest in paradise. Until we meet again, arrivederci!