Prairie View A&M men dominate SWAC Track Championship

Courtesy: Prairie View A&M Athletics

PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M Men’s track program showed up and out during the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships quickly and never looking back to take the crown, the team’s first since 2018.



FULL RESULTS



How it Happened:

The Panthers took four of the top eight places in the first event of the meet, the javelin throw, giving Prairie View A&M 21 points. From there, Jemal Wote handled business with a winning effort in the 10,000 meter run extending the Panthers’ lead against the field.



Anchored by consistent efforts across the board – with particularly impressive outings in the pole vault, decathlon, long jump, and relay events – Prairie View A&M would go to the podium 13 more times throughout the meet to maintain its grip on the lead.



The Panthers capped their title-winning effort with a dramatic nail-biter of a finish in the 4×400 meter relay – where Timothy Demerrit overtook Jackson State in the final moments – and racked up a grand total of 204 points to easily outpace runner up Alabama State.



Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems and Wote both scored 30 points, with the latter earning Most Outstanding Track Performer honors during the meet. Head Coach Chris Clay was named SWAC Coach of the Year.



PVAMU Team Results:

High Jump:

Camdyn Parsee – Third

Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Sixth

Oseyi Abulu – Seventh

Long Jump:

Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Fourth

DeVonte Jones – Fifth

Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – Sixth

Tristan Ham – Eighth

Triple Jump:

Nathan Crawford-Wallis – First

Pole Vault:

Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – First

Tristan Ham – Second

Zachary Mosely – Third

DeAudrick Robinson – Fifth

100 Meter Dash:

DeVonte Jones – Sixth

110 Meter Hurdles:

Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Sixth

400 Meter Dash:

Timothy Demeritt Jr. – Second

Nasir Pate – Fifth

Damon Cobbs Jr. – Sixth

200 Meter Dash:

DeVonte Jones – Sixth

Timothy Demeritt Jr. – Eighth

800 Meter Run:

Byron Daniels Jr. – Sixth

1,500 Meter Run:

Jemal Wote – First

Worthington Moore – Third

Cymon Shy – Seventh



5,000 Meter Run:

Jemal Wote – First

Worthington Moore – Fourth

Shimeles Adbellatif – Seventh

10,000 Meter Run:

Jemal Wote – First

Shimeles Adbellatif – Fifth

Javelin:

Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – Second

Markus Hartfield – Third

Darius Jackson-Rubio – Fifth

Tristan Ham – Sixth

Decathlon:

Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – First

Tristan Ham – Third

Relays:

4×400 – First

4X100 – Third