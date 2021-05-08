Prairie View A&M men dominate SWAC Track Championship

Courtesy: Prairie View A&M Athletics
PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M Men’s track program showed up and out during the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships quickly and never looking back to take the crown, the team’s first since 2018.
How it Happened:
The Panthers took four of the top eight places in the first event of the meet, the javelin throw, giving Prairie View A&M 21 points. From there, Jemal Wote handled business with a winning effort in the 10,000 meter run extending the Panthers’ lead against the field.
Anchored by consistent efforts across the board – with particularly impressive outings in the pole vault, decathlon, long jump, and relay events – Prairie View A&M would go to the podium 13 more times throughout the meet to maintain its grip on the lead.
The Panthers capped their title-winning effort with a dramatic nail-biter of a finish in the 4×400 meter relay – where Timothy Demerrit overtook Jackson State in the final moments – and racked up a grand total of 204 points to easily outpace runner up Alabama State.
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems and Wote both scored 30 points, with the latter earning Most Outstanding Track Performer honors during the meet. Head Coach Chris Clay was named SWAC Coach of the Year.
PVAMU Team Results:
High Jump:
Camdyn Parsee – Third
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Sixth
Oseyi Abulu – Seventh
Long Jump:
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Fourth
DeVonte Jones – Fifth
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – Sixth
Tristan Ham – Eighth
Triple Jump:
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – First
Pole Vault:
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – First
Tristan Ham – Second
Zachary Mosely – Third
DeAudrick Robinson – Fifth
100 Meter Dash:
DeVonte Jones – Sixth
110 Meter Hurdles:
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Sixth
400 Meter Dash:
Timothy Demeritt Jr. – Second
Nasir Pate – Fifth
Damon Cobbs Jr. – Sixth
200 Meter Dash:
DeVonte Jones – Sixth
Timothy Demeritt Jr. – Eighth
800 Meter Run:
Byron Daniels Jr. – Sixth
1,500 Meter Run:
Jemal Wote – First
Worthington Moore – Third
Cymon Shy – Seventh
5,000 Meter Run:
Jemal Wote – First
Worthington Moore – Fourth
Shimeles Adbellatif – Seventh
10,000 Meter Run:
Jemal Wote – First
Shimeles Adbellatif – Fifth
Javelin:
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – Second
Markus Hartfield – Third
Darius Jackson-Rubio – Fifth
Tristan Ham – Sixth
Decathlon:
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – First
Tristan Ham – Third
Relays:
4×400 – First
4X100 – Third
Next Up:
The Panthers will be back in action May 27-28 for the NCAA West Regionals, hosted by Texas A&M.