Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M men dominate SWAC Track Championship

Panthers last won the title in 2018.
Posted on

Courtesy: Prairie View A&M Athletics

PRAIRIE VIEW  – The Prairie View A&M Men’s track program showed up and out during the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships quickly and never looking back to take the crown, the team’s first since 2018.

FULL RESULTS  

How it Happened:
The Panthers took four of the top eight places in the first event of the meet, the javelin throw, giving Prairie View A&M 21 points. From there, Jemal Wote handled business with a winning effort in the 10,000 meter run extending the Panthers’ lead against the field.

Anchored by consistent efforts across the board – with particularly impressive outings in the pole vault, decathlon, long jump, and relay events – Prairie View A&M would go to the podium 13 more times throughout the meet to maintain its grip on the lead.

The Panthers capped their title-winning effort with a dramatic nail-biter of a finish in the 4×400 meter relay – where Timothy Demerrit overtook Jackson State in the final moments – and racked up a grand total of 204 points to easily outpace runner up Alabama State.

Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems and Wote both scored 30 points, with the latter earning Most Outstanding Track Performer honors during the meet. Head Coach Chris Clay was named SWAC Coach of the Year.
 

PVAMU Team Results:  

High Jump:
Camdyn Parsee – Third 
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Sixth 
Oseyi Abulu – Seventh 

Long Jump:
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Fourth
DeVonte Jones – Fifth 
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – Sixth 
Tristan Ham – Eighth  

Triple Jump:
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – First 

Pole Vault:
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – First 
Tristan Ham – Second 
Zachary Mosely – Third 
DeAudrick Robinson – Fifth 

100 Meter Dash:
DeVonte Jones – Sixth 

110 Meter Hurdles:
Nathan Crawford-Wallis – Sixth 

400 Meter Dash:
Timothy Demeritt Jr. – Second 
Nasir Pate – Fifth 
Damon Cobbs Jr. – Sixth 

200 Meter Dash:
DeVonte Jones – Sixth 
Timothy Demeritt Jr. – Eighth 

800 Meter Run:
Byron Daniels Jr. – Sixth 

1,500 Meter Run:
Jemal Wote – First
Worthington Moore – Third 
Cymon Shy – Seventh 

5,000 Meter Run:
Jemal Wote – First 
Worthington Moore – Fourth 
Shimeles Adbellatif – Seventh 

10,000 Meter Run:
Jemal Wote – First 
Shimeles Adbellatif – Fifth 

Javelin:
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – Second  
Markus Hartfield – Third 
Darius Jackson-Rubio – Fifth  
Tristan Ham – Sixth 

Decathlon:
Sunne Rodgriguez-Weems – First 
Tristan Ham – Third 

Relays:
4×400 – First 
4X100 – Third 

Next Up:
The Panthers will be back in action May 27-28 for the NCAA West Regionals, hosted by Texas A&M. 

Prairie View A&M men dominate SWAC Track Championship
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X