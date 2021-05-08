A&T track completes sweep in final MEAC comp.

Bruno Mars and his buddy might believe in leaving the door open, but North Carolina A&T track sure doesn’t.



NCAT dominated the sprints in both men’s and women’s categories on Saturday, earning a sweep for the program.



The A&T men finished with 288 points with Norfolk State coming in at 174 and Morgan State at 84. The NCAT women won by an even larger margin, putting up 290 points compared to Norfolk State’s 144 and Howard’s 125.



A&T Freshman Javonte Harding won both the men’s 100m (10.21) and 200m (20.21). Sophomore Cambrea Sturgis did the same thing on the women’s side, running 11.03 in the 100m and 22.88 in the 200m. The Aggies dominated the men’s 200, with all five of the top competitors hailing from the program.

Sophomore sensation Randolph Ross (44.60) held off senior teammate Trevor Stewart (45.04) to bring home the gold. And the Aggie 4×400 men’s team, the fastest in the world so far, did what it had to do with a 3:05.97 to close out the day.



Senior G’Jasmyne Butler followed up her 3,000m steeplechase win on Friday with a win in the 800m. It was another sweep for the home team, as teammates Carolyn Brown and Ayoola Gbolade were the closest to her heels.



It wasn’t all Aggies, though.

Howard came away with a win in the women’s 4×400 relay, clocking in at 3:35.59 to A&T’s 3:37.39.



The Bison also came out on top in the women’s 5000m run as Destiny Stanford took home the title.

This was the fourth consecutive MEAC title for the A&T men and second in a row for the A&T women. It is the third title for the women since 2017. It is also the last, as NCAT will head to the Big South this July. The way the program has dominated recently, don’t expect many tears from the rest of the league.