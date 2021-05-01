FAMU golf inks equipment, apparel deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M (FAMU) men’s golf program ascended to new heights during the 2021 season, where for the first time in school history, it earned the title of “Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions.”

Its ascension continues with automatic qualification to the NCAA Tournament, but before that trip arrives, Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha announced a partnership with TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc.



“We are very excited to partner with TaylorMade as the official golf equipment supplier for FAMU Golf and take our program to the next level,” Gosha said.

“The Florida A&M University golf program is so thankful and excited for the opportunity to work with TaylorMade,” said FAMU’s head men’s golf coach Mike Rice.

“It is vital for our student-athletes to have access to the best equipment and have the opportunity to exceed at a high level. It’s a dream come true for our amazing student-athletes to have the support of the greatest golf company in the world!”



Taylor Made will provide golf equipment and products for FAMU men’s golf, which will include clubs, bags, balls, headwear, gloves and other accessories.



“We are proud supporters of the FAMU golf program,” added Ryan Ressa, the manager of player development at TaylorMade. “Their tradition of excellence and high-level performance aligns perfectly with our mission of providing the best performing golf equipment to help players be at their best. Beyond that, we are driven to expand the reach of this great game and can think of no better ambassadors to partner with than FAMU. We’re excited about this relationship.”