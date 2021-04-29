Jordan Lewis wins SWAC POTY, up for Buchanan

Thursday has been a big day for Jordan Lewis. The Southern University edge rusher won one award and was invited as a finalist for an even bigger one.



Lewis, a 6-3, 195 pound junior, was named SWAC Defensive Player of The Year on Thursday and first-team All-SWAC. He was also one of three players invited to the presentation of the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in FCS football.



The Ocala, FL native led the SWAC and FCS in sacks with 10.5 for 73 yards and tackles for loss with 15.0 for 82 yards. He did it in just five games during the shortened spring football season. He finished the spring season with 27 tackles, 19 solo tackles, 15.0 TFL, 10.5 Sacks and 1 forced fumble.



Lewis started the season on a tear, recording 11 tackles and four sacks against Alabama State. His performance not only earned him Player of The Week honors, but also recognition from Alabama State head coach Dr. Donald Hill-Eley.



“We tried different things of chippin’ him, slowing him down. And some of the stuff was successful, but the kid’s a great athlete,” Hill-Eley said. “When we start chippin’ him, he started spinning inside and still making plays, getting pressure. He was disruptive, no question about it.”



Jordan Lewis had a similarly disruptive performance against Jackson State. He finished with three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss as SU beat Jackson State 34-14.

