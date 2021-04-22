Rick Ross to perform at ASU’s “StingChella”

The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will celebrate its student-athletes at “StingChella,” an awards ceremony and concert featuring recording artist, Rick Ross. The event will be held Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. inside the ASU Stadium.



The evening will begin with an awards ceremony to recognize student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom with awards for the highest GPA among small teams as well as big teams (male and female). The department will also present Unsung Hero and Lifetime Achievement awards during the event.



“This has been a year of tremendous challenges for our student-athletes who have persevered to win four conference championships,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Jennifer Williams. “Our student-athletes deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments on and off the field.”



While the awards ceremony will focus on the student-athletes, the concert will be open to all ASU students.



“We are excited to be able to offer this concert free of charge for our student-athletes and the rest of the ASU student body as a great end-of-year celebration of achievement,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.



Only current Alabama State University students will be admitted inside the venue for the concert. Students will be asked to present a valid University-issued ID. Alabama State University is a mask mandatory campus and all attendees will be required to wear a mask and remain socially distant.



Rick Ross briefly attended Albany State University.