SWAC Football Championship Game Hosting Scenarios

Courtesy of the SWAC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced hosting scenarios for the upcoming Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship presented by Pepsi Zero.
If Arkansas-Pine Bluff wins its final regular season game versus Texas Southern, and Alabama A&M loses its final regular season game versus Mississippi Valley State, UAPB will host the championship game.
If Alabama A&M wins its final regular season game versus Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff loses its final regular season game versus Texas Southern, AAMU will host the championship game.
If the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions both win their next scheduled contests versus Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern respectively (April 24) the league will implement its host tiebreaker policy.
SWAC Football Championship Host Tiebreaker Policy
1. Head-to-Head Competition
2. Overall conference record versus common divisional and non-divisional opponents
3. Record versus non-divisional opponents
4. Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll (FCS) ranking
5. NCAA FCS Simple Ratings System
6. Best point differential between the tied teams, common head-to-head match ups
7. Best point differential between the tied teams common head-to-head match ups, against teams with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish
8. Coin flip