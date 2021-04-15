WNBA team signs HBCU alumna to contract

Courtesy: Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Asheika (Uh-SHEE-kuh) Alexander from Langston University to the team’s training camp roster.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Per Elias Sports, the Gwinnett, GA native becomes the first player signed by the Lynx who attended an HBCU. There have previously been five players from an HBCU drafted into the WNBA (Denique Graves – 1997 2nd round – Howard, Karen Wilkins – 1998 4th round – Howard, Andrea Gardner 2002 2nd round – Howard, Amba Kongolo – 2002 4th round – North Carolina Central, Jaclyn Winfield – 2002 4th round – Southern).

She played two seasons for Langston in 42 total games, holding averages of 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. In her senior season, Alexander played in 16 games, averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.