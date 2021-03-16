Fisk University headed back to GCAC

Courtesy: GCAC

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) is excited to announce the addition of the Fisk University Bulldogs to the GCAC, effective this coming fall season.

“Returning to the GCAC allows Fisk University to rekindle relations with historic rivals and to compete with like-minded institutions,” University President Dr. Vann Newkirk said. “For that reason, we look forward to rejoining the league and competing in the fall of 2021.”

Fisk was founded in 1866 as a private HBCU located in Nashville, Tennessee and had previously spent time in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference from 2010 to 2014 before going Independent.

“We are really excited about returning to the GCAC as a member. Membership in the GCAC allows our student athletes the opportunities to compete with familiar institutions and create friendly competitive rivalries on the court, field, track, and in the classrooms,” said Fisk Athletic Director Larry Glover. “We look forward to working with the other GCAC members in helping this conference excel in all sponsored sports starting in the Fall of 2021.”

The Bulldogs opted out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 health concerns but compete in volleyball, outdoor track & field and basketball among GCAC-sponsored sports to go along with golf, men’s soccer and indoor track & field.

“We are excited to be back in the GCAC. The competition level is elite and it will be like a family reunion,” Sports Information Director Scott C. Wallace stated. “It will also help us in recruiting as we will be able to visit some of the best cities in this country.”



The GCAC will be losing Xavier at the end of the academic year.