Jackson State
2021 Football

Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley postponed

COVID protocols push the game back
Posted on

Fans will have to wait a week longer to see Jackson State in action for the first time against a SWAC opponent this season. The game scheduled for Saturday against Mississippi Valley State has been postponed because of a positive COVID test within the MVSU program.

The SWAC announced on Thursday that MVSU is pausing team activities because of the positive test and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes. The decision follows the protocols put in place by the SWAC and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee. The game will be played instead on Sunday, March 14.

Jackson State opened its regular season out of conference last weekend with a 53-0 win over Edward Waters College.

The opening weekend of conference play in the SWAC has taken a considerable hit, but not primarily from COVID issues. The State Fair Classic between Grambling and Prairie View A&M has been postponed because of weather damage in Dallas, Texas. That game has been moved to Saturday, March 13. The home opener at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff versus Texas Southern has also been delayed because of last week’s winter storm. That game has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 24.

That leaves Southern at Alabama State on Friday night as the first ever SWAC spring matchup and the only game of the weekend.

Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley postponed
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top