Jackson State coaching staff announced by Deion Sanders

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State head football Deion Sanders is excited to announce his inaugural coaching staff. The staff includes a unique blend of coaches at the NFL, intercollegiate, and prep levels.



“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at Thee I Love Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”





Michael Pollock will serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. A veteran prep coach across the southeast, Pollock was the head coach at Lincoln County in Georgia. Pollock’s 2019 team rebounded from the program’s first losing season in 46 years and finished 9-3, and the quarterfinal showing marked the best playoff run since 2013.



Pollock also has coached at Habersham Central High School, Americus-Sumter High School, and Valdosta High School. He has coached 10 Under Armour All-Americans and placed dozens of his student-athletes at Power 5 programs throughout the country.



A veteran coach with 32 years of experience, Dennis Thurman will serve as the defensive coordinator.



Thurman most recently was the defensive coordinator for the Memphis Express of the upstart Alliance of American Football. From 2015-16, he was the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and coached under Rex Ryan. He developed Stephon Gilmore into an All-Pro cornerback.



During 2008-14, Thurman was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the New York Jets. In his tenure, he coached Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie and the duo were vital parts of the Jets defense, especially during the Jets’ playoff appearances in 2009 and 2010. Under Thurman’s coaching, Revis was described as “one of the best” corners in the league. In 2013, Thurman’s defense finished with a top-five rushing defense.





From 2002-2007, Thurman coached the defensive backs for the Ravens and was Sanders position coach in 2004-05.



He coached from 1993 to 2000 for his alma mater, the USC Trojans, where he mentored future NFLers Chris Cash, Kris Richard, Daylon McCutcheon, Brian Kelly, and Troy Polamalu.



Mike Markuson , a veteran with more than 35 years of experience at the college level will lead the offensive line.



Markuson comes from the Houston Nutt coaching tree and spent 20 years on his staff, beginning in 1993 at Murray State. After suffering two consecutive losing seasons at Murray State in 1993 and 1994, Nutt and Markuson turned the program around. From 1995 to 1996, the Racers posted a combined record of 22–3. Nutt was hired as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks in December 1997 and brought Markuson into coach the offensive line. In 2003, he was also named the team’s running game coordinator. Markuson coached in six post-season bowl games at Arkansas, including a Florida Citrus Bowl (1999) and two Cotton Bowl Classics (2000, 2002). Under Markuson’s offensive line coaching, the Razorbacks led the Southeastern Conference in rushing offense for nearly five consecutive seasons. Markuson coached the Arkansas offensive line from 1998-07.



No stranger to Mississippi, Markuson coached at Ole Miss from 2007-12. He was the quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator from 2007-12.



Former NFL standout Alan Ricard will lead the special teams.



He coached 2016-19 at the University of Louisiana-Monroe and 2015 at Nicholls State.



Ricard received his first coaching experience at ULM, where he played fullback from 1995-99. After playing in the NFL for nine seasons, Ricard returned to ULM as a student assistant coach in 2013. While in Monroe, he completed his undergraduate degree in criminal justice.



Following his playing career at ULM, Ricard played professionally in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens (2000-06), Buffalo Bills (2006) and Detroit Lions (2007-08). Ricard was part of the Ravens squad that won Super Bowl XXXV and in 2003; he was an alternate for the AFC Pro Bowl team after blocking for 2,000-yard rusher Jamal Lewis.



Following retirement from the NFL, Ricard spent two years with the Comcast Sports Network in Baltimore, Maryland, where he broke down matchups for upcoming games, as well as provided halftime and post-game analysis.