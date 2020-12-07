HBCU product Willie Mack thriving as pro golfer

Willie Mack finally broke through in Ormond Beach.



The former Bethune-Cookman University Wildcat took home the Riviera Open in Ormond Beach, FL on Sunday.



Mack had previously made it to the finals twice, but the third time proved to be the charm.

“Been in the last group a lot,” he told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “Finally won.”



He shot a 64 on Sunday to bring home the title, and $5,000. He shot 13-under par for the two-day tournament. Mack not only had to battle his competitors but the weather as well.



“The course was playing a little wet, so it was playing a little longer,” he added. “But the greens are always amazing, so as long as you can get on the green, you have a good chance of making the putt.”

Willie Mack, the golfing Wildcat

Wille Mack is a native of Flint, Michigan. He started his career at Bethune-Cookman in 2006, and he had plenty of success at the collegiate level. He won a total 11 collegiate tournaments at Bethune-Cookman. He made history becoming the first African-American to win the Michigan Amateur Championship in 2011.



He currently competes on the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour. Not only does he compete, he stars on the tour. He won the APGA’s Lexus Cup in 2019, making him the top player that year. He won two events, finished as runner-up twice and in the top 10 a total of six times.



Earlier this year, Mack signed a two-year endorsement deal with Farmers Insurance.