Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – The team of Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Peyton Manning and Steph Curry to win Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change.

Mickelson closed it out with a birdie on the 15th hole to take the match 4 and 3.



Mickelson selected Jackson State University as the recipient of any additional donations earned during the golf competition. Curry, Barkley and Manning have also selected an HBCU.

Great work by @PhilMickelson, @StephenCurry30, Charles Barkley, and Peyton Manning for supporting our HBCUs during #TheMatch! Proud to be a @TexasSouthern Tiger!! Let’s help make a difference for future generations. pic.twitter.com/ldoobHXbXL — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) November 27, 2020