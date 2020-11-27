Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics
TUCSON, Ariz. – The team of Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Peyton Manning and Steph Curry to win Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change.
Mickelson closed it out with a birdie on the 15th hole to take the match 4 and 3.
Mickelson selected Jackson State University as the recipient of any additional donations earned during the golf competition. Curry, Barkley and Manning have also selected an HBCU.
“I would like to thank Phil Mickelson and the organizers for The Match for such a quality event,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “This event provided great exposure to Jackson State University and HBCUs across the country.”