Culture

Phil and Chuck take Capital One’s The Match but the real winners are HBCUs

“I would like to thank Phil Mickelson and the organizers for The Match for such a quality event,” -JSU Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson.
Posted on

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – The team of Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Peyton Manning and Steph Curry to win Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change.

Mickelson closed it out with a birdie on the 15th hole to take the match 4 and 3.
 
Mickelson selected Jackson State University as the recipient of any additional donations earned during the golf competition. Curry, Barkley and Manning have also selected an HBCU.

 “I would like to thank Phil Mickelson and the organizers for The Match for such a quality event,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “This event provided great exposure to Jackson State University and HBCUs across the country.”

Phil and Chuck take Capital One’s The Match but the real winners are HBCUs
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top