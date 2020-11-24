Sports world reacts to all-black referees on MNF

History was made on Monday night when a team of all black referees officiated the Monday Night Football game between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams.

Jerome Boger, a former Morehouse College quarterback led the seven-man crew as referee. Umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries, and back judge Greg Steed rounded out the crew.

Steed is a graduate of Howard and a former football player for the Bison. Julian Mapp is an alum of Grambling State University. Anderson, Mapp, and Boger are also former SIAC football officials.

NFL referee and Howard Bison alum Greg Steed

During and after the historic night, there was plenty of reactions on Twitter and social media.

What a proud day for the entire sports world to see all Black referees officiating an NFL game! I never thought I’d see the day this would happen in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/nbtv2UbmdB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 24, 2020

“I am humbled for the Black officials who paved the way for me, especially Johnny Grier, whose number 23 I wear today.” – Referee Jerome Boger



These accomplished officials will call tonight’s historic #MNF @RamsNFL vs @Buccaneers game.



Created by @wyche89 | #InspireChange @NFL pic.twitter.com/Vlyn0yb6N4 — TroyVincentSr (@TroyVincentSr) November 23, 2020

Am I the only Black person that thinks this is an insult when America says things like this to me? Like wow, black people couldnt even referee a football game at one point 😂🤷🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — Thoroughly Respected (@skillzsince1980) November 24, 2020

Sincere Congratulations. These guys represent the first All-African-American officiating crew in the history of the National Football League. Let’s remember their names. Their contribution! pic.twitter.com/Ge2jU5WZYk — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 24, 2020

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

Burl Toler was the first black official in the NFL. He worked for 25 seasons from 1965 to 1989. He served as a field judge and head linesman throughout his career. Of the 122 NFL officials this season, 36 are black referees.