CIAA basketball: 16 conference games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its men’s and women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 regular season.

The modified schedule will feature a 16-game conference slate, including ten divisional and six cross-divisional contests, that begins on January 9 and continues through February 20. The cross-divisional schedule, which runs through January 25, will utilize the men’s and women’s double-header format.

To help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, men’s and women’s games will move to a split schedule to finish out the regular season as divisional play begins on January 28.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, teams will compete in the 2021 CIAA Basketball Tournament, set to take place February 22-27. The CIAA continues to work with the host city of Baltimore to ensure recommended health and safety protocols can be fulfilled. Details about the tournament schedule and format will be released at a later date.



The men’s CIAA schedule can be found here. Winston-Salem State is the defending CIAA champion on the men’s side.



The women’s CIAA schedule can be found here. Fayetteville State is the defending CIAA champion on the women’s side.