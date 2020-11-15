Alabama State switching to conference only hoops schedule

Courtesy:Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today that both basketball programs will shift to a conference-only schedule beginning in January, which includes nine dates at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The decision was made based on the spikes around the country that would affect both Alabama State and its opponents. Both programs will open the season January 2 at home against Grambling State and will play an 18-game conference schedule in 2021.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “While we understand that fans are ready to cheer on our basketball programs, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of any decision that we make. We have said from the outset of this pandemic, that safety is the number one priority, and we will continue toward that goal. While we may not be playing in November and December, we will set our sights toward returning to the court in January to contend for two conference titles.”

The university’s COVID-19 protocols (Re-Opening Guide) and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics Return to Play information (.pdf) can be found online.

Although the season has been pushed back to January, season tickets will become available for that portion of the schedule this week. There will be a limited number of season tickets on sale, and no single game tickets will be made available for 2021.

All season ticket holders will be able to renew their season tickets from last season, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic those seats may not be available. The Alabama State University ticket office will attempt to seat those returning season ticket holders in their previous seats, however, due to social distancing guidelines may be moved to another seat nearby.