Alabama State announces 2020-21 basketball schedule

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The Alabama State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the men’s basketball program announced Friday its full schedule for the 2020-21 season, including 10 games in the friendly confines of the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The Hornets are set to open the season on the road in the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic spanning a total of three days. Alabama State will face a trio of teams for the first time in school history, taking on Wake Forest (Nov. 25), Longwood (Nov. 26), and Delaware State (Nov. 27). Following those three games, the Hornets will play their home opener against North Alabama (Dec. 2) at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Following the contest against North Alabama, the Hornets hit the road for four non-conference games beginning with in-state foe Samford (Dec. 9). They will then travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt (Dec. 12), and will face either North Carolina Central or Tennessee State (Dec. 13) to close out the trip. The final non-conference game comes on the road against North Alabama (Dec. 19).

The Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule begins with the new year, as Alabama State hosts Grambling and Jackson State on January 2 and 4, respectively.

Following the conference-opening weekend, another three-game road trip will ensue as the Hornets visit UAPB (Jan. 9) and Mississippi Valley State (Jan. 11). The trip is capped off with a trek north to face rival Alabama A&M on January 16.

Ending the month of January, Alabama State will come back home to welcome Alcorn State (Jan. 23) and Southern (Jan. 25). Then it will head out west to face Texas Southern on January 30 and defending regular season champion Prairie View A&M on February 1.

The Hornets begin a three-game homestand on February 6 with UAPB and Mississippi Valley State (Feb. 8). Alabama State will close out the brief stretch with a visit from rival Alabama A&M on February 13.

On February 20, the Hornets will head back on the road to pay a visit to Alcorn State in Lorman, then will travel down to Baton Rouge for a meeting with Southern on February 22.

Alabama State finishes its home portion of the schedule against Texas Southern (Feb. 27) on Senior Day and Prairie View A&M (March 1). The regular season will wrap up with a trip to Grambling (March 4) and Jackson State (March 6).

Game times and season ticket information will be released in the coming week for the 10 home dates at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will enforce the mask mandate on the campus during each home event to ensure the safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the entire Alabama State community.

Additional information will be communicated closer to the first home event.