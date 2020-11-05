SC State to face ACC, SEC hoops foes in non-conference

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin announce Thursday (Nov.5th) the Bulldog non-conference slate for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.



Garvin, entering his eighth (8th) season at the helm, will field one of the youngest teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) this season.

“As we have done every year that I have been the head coach here at South Carolina State, we play once again one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country,” Garvin said. “We will face teams from the SEC, ACC, MAC, Colonial, Atlantic Sun, Atlantic 10, Southern and Big South Conference.”



The Bulldogs open the season at home against Appalachian State on Nov. 25th (TBA), before heading to Ohio to take on Bowling Green on Nov. 28th (TBA).

South Carolina State begins the month of December on a four-game road swing beginning at ACC foe Clemson on Dec. 2nd (TBA), followed by a trip to the Tar Heel State for showdowns with UNC-Asheville on Dec. 5th (TBA) and UNC-Charlotte on Dec. 7th (TBA).



A trip back to the Palmetto State puts the Bulldogs in the Low Country for a contest with the College of Charleston on Dec. 11th (TBA) and a home contest hosting Jacksonville on Dec.13th in Orangeburg.



Garvin’s team embarks on a four-game road trip before the holidays in Lynchburg, VA at Liberty University on Dec. 15th (TBA), in Clinton, SC at Presbyterian College on Dec. 18th (TBA), in Greenville, SC at Furman on Dec. 21st (TBA) and against SEC foe South Carolina in Columbia, SC on Dec. 23rd (TBA).



“This has been a different pre-season for all of us. We have missed days of practice due to COVID-19 just like many other programs,” said Garvin. “It will take some time to get our rhythm but our plan is to get 1% better every day. We hope to see you all at some point this season.”