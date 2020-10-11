Deion Sanders Shemar Stewart
Jackson State

Deion Sanders offers top prospect Shemar Stewart

Deion Sanders said he wanted “dogs” and he’s going looking for them. Shemar Stewart, a top prospect in the 2022 class, fits that bill.

Posted on

Deion Sanders said he would after the best prospects, and Shemar Stewart fits the bill.

The 6’6, 240 pounder from Miami is the top defensive lineman in the nation in the class of 2022. He has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Penn State. And now he has one from Sanders and Jackson State.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated’s Brian Smith had to say about Stewart

“In watching high school football for 30 years there are some great players to note. With that, it’s quite possible that Shemar Stewart would be the most impressive looking underclassmen witnessed by this set of eyes. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end plays for Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Edward Pace Catholic. It’s a 4A program going up against good competition.

When Stewart walks onto the field, he looks like a 25-year old man. That may not be his best asset, however. When one speaks with Stewart, he’s undoubtedly a polite and intelligent young man. He’s engaging and understands that he can be a special player.

Sanders has said from Day One that he wanted the best talent he could get.

“We want men. We want men that want to play on Sundays. We coming to get ‘em,” Sanders said last month. “This is not a traditional thing that we’re gonna do status quo as others do. No, if you’re good enough to play at Alabama — you good enough to play at Jackson. If you good enough to play at any of the state colleges — you good enough to play at Jackson.”

Stewart definitely fits that bill, as does Sanders’ son Shedur. The younger Sanders has committed to Florida Atlantic, but he has an invitation to join his father. 

There is still two more years before Stewart will suit up for college ball. However, Deion Sanders and Jackson State are once again attacking the narrative that HBCUs don’t make an attempt to reach top prospects.

Deion Sanders offers top prospect Shemar Stewart
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top