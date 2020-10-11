Deion Sanders offers top prospect Shemar Stewart

Deion Sanders said he would after the best prospects, and Shemar Stewart fits the bill.



The 6’6, 240 pounder from Miami is the top defensive lineman in the nation in the class of 2022. He has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Penn State. And now he has one from Sanders and Jackson State.



Here’s what Sports Illustrated’s Brian Smith had to say about Stewart.

“In watching high school football for 30 years there are some great players to note. With that, it’s quite possible that Shemar Stewart would be the most impressive looking underclassmen witnessed by this set of eyes. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end plays for Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Edward Pace Catholic. It’s a 4A program going up against good competition. When Stewart walks onto the field, he looks like a 25-year old man. That may not be his best asset, however. When one speaks with Stewart, he’s undoubtedly a polite and intelligent young man. He’s engaging and understands that he can be a special player.

Sanders has said from Day One that he wanted the best talent he could get.



“We want men. We want men that want to play on Sundays. We coming to get ‘em,” Sanders said last month. “This is not a traditional thing that we’re gonna do status quo as others do. No, if you’re good enough to play at Alabama — you good enough to play at Jackson. If you good enough to play at any of the state colleges — you good enough to play at Jackson.”



Stewart definitely fits that bill, as does Sanders’ son Shedur. The younger Sanders has committed to Florida Atlantic, but he has an invitation to join his father.



There is still two more years before Stewart will suit up for college ball. However, Deion Sanders and Jackson State are once again attacking the narrative that HBCUs don’t make an attempt to reach top prospects.