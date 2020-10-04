Winston-Salem State University

Rajah Caruth, WSSU freshman, picks up first racing win

Caruth was the class of the field on Saturday night in Greenville, SC.
Rajah Caruth picked up his first career racing win on Saturday night in a Late Models race in Greenville, South Carolina. Caruth, a freshman at Winston-Salem State University drives Late Model stock cars for Rev Racing. He’s a part of Nascar’s Drive for Diversity Program.

The win on Saturday night was celebrated widely on Twitter with recognition from both NASCAR and driver Bubba Wallace. Wallace is the only African American driver in Nascar’s highest level of competition. He won a race in Greenville as well ten years ago.

Rajah Caruth
Rajah Caruth captured his first Late Model win on Saturday (File Photo)

Rajah Caruth nearly made it a clean sweep on Saturday night. The event ran back to back races with Caruth picking up second place in the first race.

“A night I’ll never forget. Thank you everybody!!,” Caruth wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

Sunoco sponsors the car for Caruth.

