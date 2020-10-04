Rajah Caruth, WSSU freshman, picks up first racing win

Rajah Caruth picked up his first career racing win on Saturday night in a Late Models race in Greenville, South Carolina. Caruth, a freshman at Winston-Salem State University drives Late Model stock cars for Rev Racing. He’s a part of Nascar’s Drive for Diversity Program.

The win on Saturday night was celebrated widely on Twitter with recognition from both NASCAR and driver Bubba Wallace. Wallace is the only African American driver in Nascar’s highest level of competition. He won a race in Greenville as well ten years ago.

Rajah Caruth captured his first Late Model win on Saturday (File Photo)

Proud of the little bro!!!! @GP_Speedway has always been good to me, got my first win there back in 2010.

Keep grinding bro! @rajahcaruth_ https://t.co/PD4ilEVABc — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 4, 2020

Rajah Caruth nearly made it a clean sweep on Saturday night. The event ran back to back races with Caruth picking up second place in the first race.

“A night I’ll never forget. Thank you everybody!!,” Caruth wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

Sunoco sponsors the car for Caruth.