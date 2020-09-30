Jackson State season tickets go on sale Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. – The Coach Prime era is officially underway at Jackson State and tickets are for sale.



Season tickets for the spring 2021 Jackson State football season are set to go on sale Thursday, October 1 at 9 a.m.



Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Ticket Office (south end zone, video board) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ticket office on campus is closed.





Tickets may be purchased via phone at 601-979-2420 or 601-354-6021 or visit gojsutigers.com, click on the tickets tab, and purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.



Ticket prices start at $100 for a five-game home schedule that includes matchups against Edward Waters, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, and Alabama A&M. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Sonic Boom of the South.