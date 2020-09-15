Fort Valley State’s D’Angelo Strickland passes away

Courtesy: Fort Valley State



Fort Valley State University is mourning Mr. D’Angelo Strickland, graduate student, who passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in an automobile accident. He was 22.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. D’Angelo Strickland,” said Fort Valley State President Paul Jones. “Mr. Strickland was a cherished part of our Wildcat campus community and a passionate former student-athlete. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Mr. Strickland was recently accepted into FVSU’s clinical mental health counseling graduate program. The Lithonia, Georgia native had completed his Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing degree at FVSU last month. Along with being a scholar, Strickland was a voting advocate who supported various campus initiatives to encourage other college students to vote in the upcoming election.



While an ungraduated student, Mr. Strickland was also a dedicated member of the FVSU Wildcat basketball team, serving as a forward.

Mark Sherrill, FVSU head men’s basketball coach, had the privilege of coaching Strickland for the past two years and had stayed in contact with both his former player and his mother throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly before Strickland’s death, Coach Sherrill said he had the opportunity to tell him how proud he was of his former player’s tenacity and accomplishments.

“He was a well-rounded young man,” Sherrill said. “He had character and was very focused. She (his mother) reminded me that D’Angelo beat all odds. He didn’t even play basketball in high school, but he ended up becoming a starter for FVSU and graduating. He made all of us so proud.”

By order of President Jones, the University flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on September 19, 2020, until sunset on September 20, 2020, in memory of D’Angelo Strickland.

FVSU realizes members of the campus community may need additional support following the death of a student. Students needing counseling or other support can call the FVSU Office of Student Health and Counseling Services at 478-825-6174 or 478-662-0153. Faculty and staff can contact Human Resources at 478-825-6301.