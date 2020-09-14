Jackson State Edward
Edward Waters

Jackson State to open the season with Edward Waters

Last week, Jackson State added Southern to its 2021 spring football schedule. This week a non-SWAC HBCU gets added.
Posted on

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson State Division of Athletics is pleased to announce it reached an agreement with Edward Waters College and the two programs will meet either February 19 or 20 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
 
JSU will now play eight games, five of them at home, and potentially nine games if the Tigers win the SWAC East Division and play in the SWAC Championship Game.

This comes one week after JSU added Southern in a non-conference matchup.


“We are very happy to add an eighth game and fifth home game to our spring 2021 football schedule,” said Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “I’m very excited for our student-athletes and our fans. We have a great spring 2021 schedule.”

JSU will take on in-state rival Mississippi Valley State in Week Two before traveling to Grambling State in Week Three. It will have a bye week March 13 before traveling to Montgomery to take on SWAC East foe Alabama State.
 
Season ticket packages will be released at a later date.
 
Fall 2020 season tickets that were purchased can be used for the Spring 2021 schedule.

Jackson State to open the season with Edward Waters
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top