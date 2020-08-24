NCCU Bryan Mills among Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250

Courtesy of NCCU Athletics
MOBILE, Ala. – North Carolina Central University senior cornerback Bryan Mills has been announced as a member of the Top 250 watch list for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, a post-season college football all-star game that showcases the best NFL draft prospects among players who have completed their college eligibility.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is considered the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. In the past two years, 93 players from the Reese’s Senior Bowl have been selected in the NFL Draft.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl distinguishes itself from other all-star games by having two full NFL coaching staffs. Last year, the two teams were coached by the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, and there were more than 900 credentialed NFL personnel in Mobile, Alabama, for game week.
About bryan mills
A native of Palmdale, California, Bryan Mills was voted as a 2019 First Team All-MEAC honoree and selected to the AFCA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches’ All-America Team and BOXTOROW All-America Team in his first season at NCCU after transferring from the College of Canyons. Mills led the conference with five interceptions, and ranked second in the MEAC with 13 passes defended. He also accounted for 22 tackles.
Also during his junior campaign in 2019, the cornerback tied the NCCU record for interceptions in a game with three picks, including two on throws to the end zone to prevent touchdowns, at Morgan State on Sept. 28, earning recognition as MEAC Defensive Player of the Week, BOXTOROW National Player of the Week and STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week. Mills also grabbed the gave-saving, walk-off interception inside the 5-yard line against Delaware State on Oct. 26.
In April, Mills was placed on a list of the top HBCU prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft by Draft Diamonds.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2021, at the University of South Alabama inside Hancock Whitney Stadium. For more information, visit www.seniorbowl.com.