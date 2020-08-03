Makur Maker opting out of NBA Draft

Makur Maker nearly broke the internet when he announced his college decision last month. It looks like he just took a big step towards actually suiting up for Howard.



Maker has reportedly decided to take his name out of the NBA Draft, according to Jon Rothstein.

The 19-year-old put his name in the NBA Draft this winter prior to committing to Howard in early July. The fact that he had not removed his name from the draft led many to believe he still might not end up at Howard.

Makur Maker is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and plans to attend Howard next season, per Edward Smith. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 3, 2020

Now it appears that that the NBA Draft is longer an option for the five-star, seven-footer. Of course, he still could end up going straight to the G League if he wanted to. Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, two of the top players in the 2021 high school class, opted to go the G League route instead of playing college ball. That decision will allow them to make a six-figure income.

No doubt, the G League would love to have Makur Maker. But he has committed to Howard University, and unless or until he says otherwise, that’s where he’s headed. He clearly hasn’t wavered in his decision, as we saw from his response to Dwyane Wade’s commentary. Obviously he knows he’s got the talent to play in the NBA, but he’s not rushing it.



“I know that I’m a NBA lottery talent,” Makur told ESPN earlier this year. “If I’m good in a year then I’m definitely out.”



Respect his decision.