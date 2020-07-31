2020-2021 HBCU Hoops

NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee adds Howard AD

Kery Davis is the lone HBCU representative on the committee.
Posted on

Courtesy: MEAC

NORFOLK, Va., July 30, 2020 – Howard University Director of Athletics Kery Davis has been named to the NCAA Div. I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

Davis, one of six Directors of Athletics on the committee, is appointed through June 2024. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee will ensure that appropriate oversight of men’s basketball is maintained, will enhance the development and public perception of the sport, and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason men’s basketball.

The committee will prioritize enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically), and in doing so, promote student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development.

NCAA
Kery Davis is the only committee representative from an HBCU Conference.

In addition, the committee will review recommendations from the Div. I Men’s Basketball Committee and other issues related to the administration of the championship.

NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee adds Howard AD
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top