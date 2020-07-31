NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee adds Howard AD

Courtesy: MEAC

NORFOLK, Va., July 30, 2020 – Howard University Director of Athletics Kery Davis has been named to the NCAA Div. I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

Davis, one of six Directors of Athletics on the committee, is appointed through June 2024. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee will ensure that appropriate oversight of men’s basketball is maintained, will enhance the development and public perception of the sport, and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason men’s basketball.

The committee will prioritize enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically), and in doing so, promote student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development.

Kery Davis is the only committee representative from an HBCU Conference.

In addition, the committee will review recommendations from the Div. I Men’s Basketball Committee and other issues related to the administration of the championship.