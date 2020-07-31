PVAMU Athletics Mourns Loss of Ariel Freeman

PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M Department of Athletics is deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Ariel Freeman , who passed away at her home in Richmond, Texas on Wednesday. She was 22.

“Ariel was a fine young lady and worked hard during her time in our sports medicine program,” PVAMU Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine C.J. Potter said. “It was a kick in the gut to hear the news knowing that she had big plans for her future and so much life to live. Especially in times like these, it is important to remember how every day is a gift and tomorrow is promised to no one. We will miss Ariel and we send our condolences to her family and friends.”

Live and to be taken so young. Ariel was a fine young women who would have accomplished many things in her future. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all of her friends. Gone too soon, Ariel Freeman. 1998-2020 #FallenPanther #RIPArielFreeman #PVSM — PVAMU Sports Med (@PVAMUSportsMed) July 31, 2020

An integral part of PVAMU’s Sports Medicine department, Ariel worked as a student trainer throughout her undergraduate studies. She covered football, tennis and the cheerleading teams.

Remembered as a dedicated, hard-working spirit, Ariel graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Health and Kinesiology this past May. She was scheduled to begin her pursuit of a Master’s degree in Kinesiology during the fall.

“A free spirit with the drive to succeed, Ariel was determined to become the best version of herself while enjoying life and loving those around her,” PVAMU Athletic Trainer Brianna Maher said. “She always knew how to lighten the mood and brighten the entire room. While it was short, I know she made a difference in her lifetime and was extremely loved and cherished by family and friends. We pray for her loved ones during this hard time, and may they find peace and healing. Life is truly unfair, and another good one was taken from us too soon.”

Known among her peers and supervisors as a kind, friendly spirit, Ariel was considered a bright, promising young woman who lit up any room she was in.

Absolutely heartbroken by the passing of PV Alumna Ariel Freeman, a bright light who brought joy to all who knew her. Grateful to have walked the same grounds, with such an amazing woman. My prayers go out to her family, friends, and loved one during this time. — Nathan Alexander III (@justonate) July 31, 2020

“Ariel will always hold a special place in the hearts of her PVAMU Sports Medicine family. She brought so much joy with her contagious laugh and a smile that could brighten the room,” PVAMU Athletic Trainer Maryellen Hole said. “For her to leave this earth so young just doesn’t seem fair. We know that she had a promising future and would have gone on to achieve all her dreams. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed. Rest peacefully Ariel, we love you.”



Raised in New Orleans, Ariel was very family-oriented and possessed the uncanny ability to make people feel at home. She was affable, outgoing and thoroughly dedicated to her passions, and always enjoyed making others smile. Ariel’s loving, nurturing demeanor made her a perfect fit within the PVAMU Sports Medicine department.

“You can take the girl out of New Orleans, but you can’t take the New Orleans out of the girl. Ariel personified the spirit of her hometown through and through,” PVAMU Athletic Trainer Nicole Briones said. “She was warm, dedicated, spirited, and never knew a stranger. She loved her friends and family dearly. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and smile. We send our condolences to her family and those close to her. A young woman with all her life and so much to give gone too soon.”



Student Counseling Services is prepared to support those in the PVAMU campus community who need assistance with grieving during this challenging time. Counselors are located on the second floor of Hobart Taylor Hall in suite 2A-204 as well as the Women’s Center, located in May Hall. To schedule a face-to-face or virtual appointment, contact SCS at (936) 261-3564. You can also call the 24-hour crisis hotline to speak with a crisis counselor at (936) 553-0550.

PVAMU Athletics offers prayers and its most sincere condolences to Ariel’s friends, family and loved ones.