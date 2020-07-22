COVID-19

Women’s Tennis Program Suspended Indefinitely at UMES

Another non revenue sport falls to the wayside in the wake of COVID-19
Posted on

Courtesy of Maryland Eastern Shore Athletics

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will suspend the women’s tennis program beginning with the 2020-21 academic year. Eastern Shore will still field the required 14 Division I sports to meet sports sponsorship.

UMES women's tennis


“We will take the next three years to perform an assessment of the program’s needs,” Hawk Athletic Director Keith Davidson said. “During this suspension, a number of areas will be reviewed and evaluated. Current practice and match facilities, scholarships, equipment, coaching staff and other expenses that continue to impact our ability to offer a quality program for our young women will all be looked at.”
 
In addition, the university will initiate a fundraising campaign that will be dedicated to supporting the tennis program and returning our ladies to the court as well as reinstating the men’s program, which was suspended beginning with the 2017-18 academic year.

Women’s Tennis Program Suspended Indefinitely at UMES
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top