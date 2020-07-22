Women’s Tennis Program Suspended Indefinitely at UMES

Courtesy of Maryland Eastern Shore Athletics
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will suspend the women’s tennis program beginning with the 2020-21 academic year. Eastern Shore will still field the required 14 Division I sports to meet sports sponsorship.
“We will take the next three years to perform an assessment of the program’s needs,” Hawk Athletic Director Keith Davidson said. “During this suspension, a number of areas will be reviewed and evaluated. Current practice and match facilities, scholarships, equipment, coaching staff and other expenses that continue to impact our ability to offer a quality program for our young women will all be looked at.”
In addition, the university will initiate a fundraising campaign that will be dedicated to supporting the tennis program and returning our ladies to the court as well as reinstating the men’s program, which was suspended beginning with the 2017-18 academic year.