Bayou Classic flirting with a spring fling in 2021

No SWAC football in the fall impacts a lot of things, including the Bayou Classic.
The game’s organizers announced on Tuesday that they are postponing the event until Spring 2021.
“With the decision of the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors to postpone fall sports contests, we are reviewing options for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic that was to be played in November 2020,” organizers said in a statement. “The 47th Annual Bayou Classic has been postponed until Spring and will not be played in November 2020.”
The 2020 game’s status in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this fall was in question even before the SWAC’s announcement. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said in April that large events should plan on pushing back. A few weeks later Southern AD Roman Banks said that the game would likely be moved out of NOLA
Here’s more from the release:
A different classic
Technically, the Bayou Classic is a rivalry game the weekend after Thanksgiving. But spiritually, it is a family reunion that takes place around a football game the weekend after Thanksgiving. Hundreds of thousands of people converge on the city, bellies still full of turkey, stuffing and all the trimmings to represent their favorite school.
It’s a weekend like none other, and as an outsider, I can attest to that.
The spring would make it a different animal, even down to the way folks dress. It would be interesting to see how the game adapts to not being attached to a four-day weekend for the average person. The event’s organizers are now focusing their efforts on figuring out how to maintain the tradition in an unprecedented moment.
“And while, Fall football and the Annual Bayou Classic are cultural staples, the organizers of Bayou Classic commit to developing a plan so this important historic tradition continues when it is safe to do so,” organizers said.
One thing is for sure: A spring classic would be too damn hot for those windbreakers veteran alumni love.