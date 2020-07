HBCU Track & Field All-Academic Programs

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association awarded individuals and teams on Thursday with its All-Academic Awards.

Here’s a look at the HBCU Track & Field teams that achieved the honor of having a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher. These student-athletes worked hard to finish out a semester where sports were canceled and classroom learning shifted to virtual environments.

Division I Women

Alabama State University (3.369 GPA)

Bethune-Cookman University (3.09 GPA)

Florida A&M University (3.27 GPA)

Howard University (3.08 GPA)

Morgan State (3.252 GPA)

Norfolk State University (3.19 GPA)

Nice way to end the semester#STATEofMind pic.twitter.com/rGcz6Aravu — Alabama State T&F/XC (@BamaStateTFXC) June 18, 2020

Division I Men

Alabama State University (3.14 GPA)

Bethune-Cookman University (3.02 GPA)

Morgan State University (3.004 GPA)

Division II Men

Lincoln University MO (3.009 GPA)

Lincoln University PA ((3.03 GPA)

Livingstone College (3.03 GPA)

Saint Augustine’s University (3.12 GPA)

Virginia Union University (3.06 GPA)

Lincoln University (MO) men’s and women’s program earned All-Academic honors

Division II Women

Johnson C. Smith University (3.136 GPA)

Lincoln University MO (3.55 GPA)

Lincoln University PA (3.22 GPA)

Livingstone College (3.28 GPA)

Saint Augustine’s University (3.34 GPA)

Shaw University (3.12 GPA)

Virginia Union University (3.56 GPA)